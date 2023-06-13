Bernsetin sees 71% upside for Gland Pharma; here's why

Representative Image

Global research and broking firm Bernstein has assessed the market share and growth of Gland Pharma's top 10 molecules. Noting that the drugmaker's top three molecules, namely, Daptomycin, Micafungin, and Enoxaparin have improved market shares in recent months, Bernstein retained its 'outperform' call on the stock.

"For most of the top 10 molecules, we see partner market shares for Gland being stable or recovering from a trough," Bernstein stated in its report. Highlighting a positive trend in terms of market share growth for major molecules, the broking firm assigned a price target of Rs 1,702 for Gland Pharma, which indicates an upside potential of over 71 percent from the scrip's closing price on June 13.

On June 13, shares of Gland Pharma settled 4 percent higher at Rs 993.70 on the National Stock Exchange. The sharp gains in the stock were also triggered by Bernstein's expectations of bullish upside potential.

Aside from an increase in market share for the top three molecules, the broking firm revealed that shares for Heparin, a drug used to decrease the clotting ability of the blood and help prevent harmful clots from forming in blood vessels seem to have stabilised and will depend on supply issue resolution.

As for other molecules like Cisatracurium (used in anaesthesia to provide skeletal muscle relaxation) and Ziprasidone (used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar mania) also the broking firm saw a slow increase in market share.

"Meanwhile, for molecules like Levothyroxine (used to treat thyroid hormone deficiency), Palonosetron (used to prevent nausea and vomiting after cancer treatment), and Ketorolac (used to relieve moderately severe pain, usually after surgery), market shares decline at the start of FY23 but are coming back up again," the brokerage mentioned in its report.

The largest growing market share for major molecules, coupled with stabilisation in the average selling price of these drugs has triggered a bullish outlook from Bernstein.

However, the bullishness seen in Bernstein's outlook stands in stark contrast to other brokerages. Analysts' primary concern revolved around the management's lack of optimism regarding the improvement of margins.

Elara Capital analysts also expressed apprehension over the management's inability to provide a clear outlook on operational stabilisation and improvement. The persistent decline in revenue throughout FY23, even during quarters with a lower base, further amplifies the uncertainty. There is a growing concern that the full impact of product price erosion in the US and the loss of certain customers has not been fully reflected yet, they added.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​​​​​​​​