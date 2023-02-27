Berkshire's future CEOs to have 'significant' part of wealth invested in holding company: Warren Buffett in annual letter

The future CEOs of Berkshire Hathaway will have to be "deeply invested", literally, in the American-headquartered conglomerate, according to Warren Buffett’s latest annual letter to the shareholders.

In his 2022 letter to shareholders, Buffett wrote: “Our future CEOs will have a significant part of their net worth in Berkshire shares, bought with their own money. And yes, our shareholders will continue to save and prosper by retaining earnings.”

Warren Buffett continues to be the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway and Greg Abel, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, is expected to succeed him.

Moneycontrol News