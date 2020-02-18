Market Live: Indices extend losses, Sensex down 400 pts; Yes Bank top loser

Live now
Feb 18, 2020 12:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Credit Suisse downgrades LIC Housing:
Kesoram Industries approves fund raising:
Morgan Stanley Equal-weight on JSPL:
Fire at Varroc Engineering subsidiary:
Market Update
Market slips further:
JSW Energy acquires GMR Kamalanga:
SEBI tightens norms for investment advisory services, unveils 'regulatory sandbox'
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) today announced a number of steps to regulate financial markets, including asking investment advisors and distributors of financial products to segregate their services.
Credit Suisse downgrades LIC Housing: The share price slipped more than 5 percent on February 18 after research house Credit Suisse downgraded its rating on the stock to underperform from outperform and also slashed price target by 36 percent to Rs 320.
Kesoram Industries approves fund raising: Kesoram Industries share price rose 5 percent on February 18 after company board approved a fund raising plan of aggregating upto Rs 1,200 crore.
Stock hitting new highs, with low volumes? It maybe time to book profits
After a stock sees a volume dry-up at the peak, be ready to sell at least some shares when it drops very hard through the 50-day moving average on high volume.
Morgan Stanley Equal-weight on JSPL: Morgan Stanley has maintained equal-weight rating with a target at Rs 195 per share.
The debt restructuring pertaining to company's Australian operation is underway. It believes that any restructuring of the internal debt could improve company’s cash flow.
Analysts bullish on this synthetic leather-maker, see over 20% upside
Brokerage houses have remained bullish on synthetic leather-maker Mayur Uniquoters despite tepid earnings in the December quarter. The stock rallied 6 percent on February 17.
Market Update: Benchmark indices slipped further and trading at day's low level with Nifty below 11,950 level.
The Sensex is down 366.29 points or 0.89% at 40,689.40, and the Nifty down 117.80 points or 0.98% at 11,928.00. About 527 shares have advanced, 1518 shares declined, and 104 shares are unchanged.
Shares of Network 18, TV18, Hathway Cable, Den Networks hit upper circuits as RIL announces merger
A day after Reliance Industries (RIL) announced the consolidation of its media and distribution properties under a single entity, which will see Network 18 Media & Investments, TV18 Broadcast, Hathway Cable & Datacom and Den Networks coalescing into a single unit, shares of these firms surged to hit their upper circuits on BSE on February 18.
Fire at Varroc Engineering subsidiary: Fire occurred at Varroc Lighting Systems India Plant located at Survey No. 279, Mann, Hinjewadi, Taluka Mulshi, Pune - 411057 (M.S.). The plant manufactures lighting products for four wheelers in India and contributes 2.0% to the consolidated revenue of Varroc Engineering.
