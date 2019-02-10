App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2019 09:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Benign inflation, growth concerns suggest more rate cut ahead

Though expected higher fiscal deficit may create some liquidity squeeze towards the second half of the calendar year.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Shailendra Kumar

This credit policy is important in context of growth concerns being talked by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and some key reforms like tweaking of the lending norms to non-bank financial companies (NBFCs).

RBI has reduced reverse repo rate by 25 bps to 6 percent and repo rate to 6.25 percent from 6.5 percent before. Marginal standing facility has been set down to 6.5 percent. RBI has also changed its monetary policy stance from 'calibrated tightening' to 'neutral'.

These changes are largely in-line with the expectations ahead of the policy. More importantly long term inflation forecast has been cut sharply by 60-80 basis points.

Shailendra Kumar
Shailendra Kumar
Chief Investment Officer|Narnolia Financial Advisors

System liquidity appears in control. Liquidity is already in surplus and forthcoming open market operations will ensure that system wide liquidity remains comfortable at least in the near term.

Though expected higher fiscal deficit may create some liquidity squeeze towards the second half of the calendar year.

This credit policy is important in context of growth concerns being talked by RBI and some key reforms like tweaking of the lending norms to NBFCs. Current practice of 100 percent risk weightage to all the lending by banks to NBFCs is set to change.

Now, the risk weightage will be in line with the credit rating of the respective NBFCs. This will make it easier for banks to increase lending to the NBFC space.

Also, better-rated NBFCs will be able to increase their bank borrowings at better rates. This measure will particularly help higher rated NBFCs in micro finance space, gold loan and consumer finance space. Other important reforms are easing of corporate debt investment by FPIs and change in the definition of bulk deposit.

RBI has raised concerns regarding growth ahead. Investment demand is seen lost in the third quarter FY19 and credit flows to the industry is slowing. So the green shoots that RBI had spoke of during the December policy did not materialize. RBI business assessment Index for industrial output for third quarter is suggesting weakness.

Order books, inventories and capacity utilization survey (OBICUS) reading for Q1 this financial year was at 73.8. For Q2, in the credit policy in December the assessment was for a reading of 76.1 but now the number is 74.8.

Growth concerns and benign inflation outlook suggests room for further rate cut this year. Better rated NBFCs in micro finance, gold loan and consumer finance space are clear beneficiary from this policy.

The author is Chief Investment Officer of Narnolia Financial Advisors.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Feb 10, 2019 07:52 am

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.