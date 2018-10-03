Benchmarks continue to fall; top 4 factors which might be weighing on markets

The S&P BSE Sensex plunged over 300 points while the Nifty50 breached its crucial support placed at 11,000 mark, and is now trading near 10,900 weighed by muted trend seen in other Asian markets and a weak handover from Wall Street.

Sectorally, telecom, auto, consumer discretionary, and consumer index witnessed selling pressure in the morning while metals, oil & gas saw value buying.

We have collated a list of 4 factors which could be weighing on markets.

Rupee breaches Rs 73/$ to hit a fresh low:

The Indian rupee breached 73 levels for the first time ever against the US dollar on Wednesday and hit a new record low of 73.41 on strong demand for the American currency from importers amid rising global oil prices and unabated capital outflows.

"Higher crude prices would continue to weigh on domestic bonds and the rupee. The next domestic trigger would be the tone of the RBI policy on Friday," Abhishek Goenka, CEO of India Forex Advisors said.

He advised importers to cover short-term exposure at current levels (73.30) and exporters to hold for covering long-term orders as the pair has given upside breakout.

The currency depreciated by 50 paise intraday from previous closing levels but managed to recover a bit on the hope of some measures from RBI and government.

Finance ministry official is in talks with RBI for special dollar swap window with some state-run fuel retailers, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting NewsRise.

Report further suggested that the RBI is also considering other options to check rupee fall and some fuel retailers requested for a special dollar swap window.

Italy's Budget Plan:

Italy's budget plan caused selling pressure in global markets as officials from the European Union raised concerns due to its impact of widening the deficit significantly.

Asian shares traded lower and the euro hit six-week lows amid Italy's mounting debt and Rome's budget plan.

The deficit blowout revived fears of the eurozone debt crisis and put pressure on the euro, reports CNBC.

Italy's government has no intention of leaving the euro, Claudio Borghi, the economics spokesman of the right-wing League, said on Tuesday, clarifying earlier remarks which had roiled financial markets.

Italy is totally committed to the euro and any critical comments about the single currency are individual opinions which have nothing to do with the government's policies, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday.

Brent trading near 4-year high:

Higher crude oil prices is something which is weighing on Indian markets since September. The prices are trading near a 4-year high. Higher crude oil prices will lead to a rise in inflation, as well as raw material/input cost for many companies.

Brent crude oil futures were trading at $84.86 per barrel, up 6 cents from their last close.

Brent and WTI earlier this week both reached levels last seen in November 2014, and the two contracts have risen by around 20 and 17 percent respectively since mid-August, reports Reuters.

“In the last 1 week, the Brent crude has breached its key resistance level of $80/ barrel and trading at $83/barrel. Recently, major OPEC producers declined to increase the output and oil prices are factoring possible large imbalance in global oil markets led by a cut in Iran oil exports,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

“Given this scenario the possibility for oil to trend on the higher level is likely. Its impact on the domestic economy will be significant since India is the third largest consumer and one of the biggest buyers of Iranian crude, accounting for about 30% of Iran total crude exports,” he said.

Technical Factors: 11,000 crucial for Nifty

The Nifty50 got off to a great start on Monday when it managed to climb 11000 levels but selling pressure on Wednesday pushed the index below the magical mark. 11000 is seen crucial for Nifty because it also holds the 2nd highest concentration of Put open interest (OI).

As long as the index holds above 10820, chances of a bounce back or a recovery is high, suggest experts. On the upside, the first resistance will come around 11,150-11,170 levels.

“The Nifty has managed to hold above the 50% retracement of the rise from 9,952 to 11,760 levels which comes at 10,855 levels. Thus, the market can see a bounce back if it manages to hold 10,820 odd levels,” Ashish Chaturmohta - Head Technical And Derivatives - Sanctum Wealth Management told Moneycontrol.

“On the upside, if the index breaks above 11,050 levels, the index can see a bounce back towards 11,150-11,180 and then possibly towards 11,250 levels. On the downside, 200-day moving average (DMA) which stands at 10,774 levels and 61.8 percent retracement of rise 9,952-11,760 that is around 10,642 will act as next support,” he said.