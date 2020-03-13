Benchmark indices hit lower circuit with Nifty at 3-year low: 5 factors at play

Indian market hit a lower circuit in the first 15 minutes of trade. The trading is now halted for around 45 minutes. Massive selling was seen in benchmark indices, pushing both Sensex and Nifty below their crucial support levels.

Exchanges compute the index circuit breaker limits for 10%, 15% and 20% levels on a daily basis based on the previous day's closing level of the index rounded off to the nearest tick size.

The Nifty50 breached 8,800 levels for the first time since February 2017, a 3-year low. The S&P BSE Sensex plunged more than 3,000 points to hit a 3-year low on Friday.

The Indian rupee fell in the opening trade on Friday. It opened lower by 17 paise at 74.40 per dollar against previous close 74.23.

Sectorally, the fall was seen in IT, metal, public sector, oil & gas, and Auto indices.

Here is a list of five factors which could be weighing on markets:

Wall Street stocks end record bull run:

Wall Street tanked on Thursday, slamming the book on the longest-ever U.S. bull market after new travel restrictions to curb the coronavirus spread spooked investors and rattled world markets, said a Reuters report.

The blue chip Dow suffered its worst one-day loss since October 1987’s “Black Monday.” “The benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq have lost over a quarter of their value since reaching record closing highs just 16 sessions ago, as nations around the world grapple with how to contain the fast-moving coronavirus and its economic effects,” added the report.

Asian markets in deep red:

Asia’s stock markets crashed as panic gripping world financial markets deepened. Japan's Nikkei was in freefall, dropping 10% and heading for its worst week since the 2008 financial crisis.

Australia’s benchmark fell over 7 percent and is set for its worst week on record, while in South Korea the won was shredded and the Kosdaq fell 8 percent, triggering a short trading halt, said a Reuters report.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 6.8 percent, its steepest drop since 2008. China's Shanghai Composite fell 4 percent.

UBS cuts India GDP growth forecast to 5.1% for FY21

Swiss brokerage UBS sharply cut its 2020-21 GDP growth forecast for India to 5.1 percent on fears around the coronavirus outbreak and also weak credit growth domestically. The brokerage also cut its FY20 growth estimate marginally to 4.8 percent.

The GDP growth is set to slip to a decadal low of 5 percent for FY20 as per official estimates and hopes of a revival are being pinned on the next fiscal.

Fall in Crude oil spell recession fears:

Oil prices fell on Friday for a third day, with Brent crude set for its biggest weekly drop since 1991 and U.S. crude heading for the worst week since 2008 as panic about plunging demand from the coronavirus outbreak grips the market, said a Reuters report.

Brent crude was down 67 cents, or 2%, at $32.55 a barrel by 0126 GMT after falling more than 7% on Thursday. For the week, Brent is set to fall 28%, the biggest weekly decline since the week of Jan. 18, 1991, when it fell 29% at the outbreak of the first Gulf War.

Sentiment hit: 76-year-old Karnataka man first to die of coronavirus in India

A 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi in Karnataka who died on March 10 night has been confirmed positive for coronavirus, Karnataka Health Department Commissioner said, according to news agency ANI.

This is the first virus-linked death in India. "Contact tracing, isolation, and other measures are being taken. Telangana government has also been informed as he went to a hospital there," the commissioner said, according to the news agency.

The man had recently returned from Saudi Arabia. Earlier, the district health and family welfare department said the man was suspected to be infected with the coronavirus.