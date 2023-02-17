 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BEML shares gain on multiple MoUs signed at Aero India 2023

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Feb 17, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST

Shares of BEML  rose in early trade on February 17 after the company signed multiple Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) at Aero India 2023, a four-day show held between February 13-17.

At 11.40 am, shares of BEML were trading 1.70 percent higher at Rs 1,449.75 on the National Stock Exchange.

The event was a platform for the company to showcase several of its niche products, including variants of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and structures of space vehicles.

During the event, BEML signed MoUs with companies such as Bharat Electronics, the Indian Navy, R&DEE - a DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) organization for the transfer of technology, and Hexagon Technologies.