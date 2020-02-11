BEML share price climbs 3% after Q3 show

Equities | Nifty50 as on 31 December 2018: 10,863 | Nifty50 as on 13 December 2019: 12,087 | Return: 11.27 percent | NAV (if you had invested Rs10,000 at the beginning of the CY2019): Rs 11,127

Shares of BEML saw a sudden jump of almost 3 percent in intraday trade on BSE on February 11 after the company reported its December quarter earnings.

The stock saw some traction even as the company reported a 90.8 percent decline in consolidated profit at Rs 4.24 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019, due to lower-income.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 46.20 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated income of the company during the said quarter fell to Rs 699.15 crore, from Rs 926.05 crore in the year-ago period.

Around 13:45 hours, shares of the company traded 1.78 percent higher at Rs 975 on BSE.