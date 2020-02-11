BEML share price climbs 3% after Q3 show

The consolidated income of the company during the December quarter fell to Rs 699.15 crore, from Rs 926.05 crore in the year-ago period.
Shares of BEML saw a sudden jump of almost 3 percent in intraday trade on BSE on February 11 after the company reported its December quarter earnings.
The stock saw some traction even as the company reported a 90.8 percent decline in consolidated profit at Rs 4.24 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019, due to lower-income.
The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 46.20 crore in the year-ago period.
The consolidated income of the company during the said quarter fell to Rs 699.15 crore, from Rs 926.05 crore in the year-ago period.
- Click here for Delhi Election Result 2020 Live Updates, News, Views and Analysis
- Click here for full coverage on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020