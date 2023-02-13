BEML rises nearly 5% on Rs 378 crore-order win

Shares of BEML rose 4.5 percent on February 13 after the state-owned company bagged an order. At 9:16 am, shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,398.1, up 1.5 percent on the BSE.

“BEML has received an order for supply of 118 Nos of TRACK WIDTH MINE PLOUGH (TWMP) for Arjun MBT MK-1A from HVF, Avadi,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated value of the order is approximately Rs 377.98 crore and the supplies are expected to be completed by January 2026, it added in the filing.

Moneycontrol News