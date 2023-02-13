BEML rises nearly 5% on Rs 378 crore-order win

BEML: BEML bags order worth Rs 377.98 crore from HVF Avadi to supply 118 units of track width mine plough. The railway transportation company has received an order for supply of 118 units of track width mine plough (TWMP) for Arjun MBT MK-1A from HVF, Avadi. The contract value of the order is Rs 377.98 crore and the supply of TWMP is expected to be completed by January 2026.

Shares of BEML rose 4.5 percent on February 13 after the state-owned company bagged an order. At 9:16 am, shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,398.1, up 1.5 percent on the BSE.

“BEML has received an order for supply of 118 Nos of TRACK WIDTH MINE PLOUGH (TWMP) for Arjun MBT MK-1A from HVF, Avadi,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated value of the order is approximately Rs 377.98 crore and the supplies are expected to be completed by January 2026, it added in the filing.

BEML posted a revenue of Rs 1,036.97 crore as against last year’s Rs 1,174.50 crore according to its December quarter earnings report. Its net profit stood at Rs 66.30 crore compared to Rs 78.51 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Meanwhile, the company’s earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 94.25 crore in December 2022, a decline of 18 percent from Rs 115.25 crore in December 2021.

In the past month, the scrip has fallen around 9 percent while it has slumped over 25 percent in the past year.

BEML operates under three major businesses: Defence & Aerospace, Mining & Construction, and Rail & Metro.