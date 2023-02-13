English
    BEML rises nearly 5% on Rs 378 crore-order win

    The consolidated value of the order is approximately Rs 377.98 crore.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 13, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST
    BEML: BEML bags order worth Rs 377.98 crore from HVF Avadi to supply 118 units of track width mine plough. The railway transportation company has received an order for supply of 118 units of track width mine plough (TWMP) for Arjun MBT MK-1A from HVF, Avadi. The contract value of the order is Rs 377.98 crore and the supply of TWMP is expected to be completed by January 2026.

    Shares of BEML rose 4.5 percent on February 13 after the state-owned company bagged an order. At 9:16 am, shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,398.1, up 1.5 percent on the BSE.

    “BEML has received an order for supply of 118 Nos of TRACK WIDTH MINE PLOUGH (TWMP) for Arjun MBT MK-1A from HVF, Avadi,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

    The consolidated value of the order is approximately Rs 377.98 crore and the supplies are expected to be completed by January 2026, it added in the filing.

