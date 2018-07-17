BEML rises 2% on MoU with L&T to explore exports for defence products

Shares of BEML rose 2.6 percent in the early trade on Tuesday on signing MoU with Larsen & Toubro.

BEML and Larsen & Toubro signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly capitalise on the emerging opportunities in the domestic and export markets for defence products and systems.

The co-operation between the two organisations is aimed to leverage on ‘Make in India’ initiative for increased value addition within the country in development/manufacturing and long-term support for defence and export business in identified areas/projects/programs, thus synergising their combined strengths.

Deepak Kumar Hota, Chairman & Managing Director, BEML said, "PPP model is the way forward to meet the growing demands of the Defence Industry. With the vast experience and expertise in Defence Sector of BEML and L&T, I am confident that together we can address the needs of the Indian Defence Market as well as explore export markets of various Products/ systems of mutual interest.”

At 09:26 hrs BEML was quoting at Rs 788.30, up 2.37 percent and L&T was quoting at Rs 1,284.25, up 0.13 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil