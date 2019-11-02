BEML posts Q2 loss Rs 27.2 cr on inventory loss, revenue falls

BEML, the state-owned construction equipment supplier and metro train manufacturer, has posted a consolidated loss at Rs 27.2 crore for the quarter that on ended September 2019, impacted by negative inventory.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 16.6 crore in corresponding period last fiscal, but the net loss narrowed compared to Rs 98.21 crore loss reported in the June quarter.

Its inventory loss stood at Rs 125.7 crore for the quarter against a loss of Rs 12.8 crore in the same period a year ago.

Consolidated revenue during the quarter declined 6.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 687.1 crore, the company said in its BSE filing.

At the operating level, BEML posted its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) loss at Rs 7.3 crore in Q2FY20 as against a profit of Rs 44.8 crore in the same period last year.