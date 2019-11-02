App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2019 04:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BEML posts Q2 loss Rs 27.2 cr on inventory loss, revenue falls

Consolidated revenue during the quarter declined 6.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 687.1 crore, the company said in its BSE filing.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
BEML, the state-owned construction equipment supplier and metro train manufacturer, has posted a consolidated loss at Rs 27.2 crore for the quarter that on ended September 2019, impacted by negative inventory.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 16.6 crore in corresponding period last fiscal, but the net loss narrowed compared to Rs 98.21 crore loss reported in the June quarter.

Its inventory loss stood at Rs 125.7 crore for the quarter against a loss of Rs 12.8 crore in the same period a year ago.

Consolidated revenue during the quarter declined 6.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 687.1 crore, the company said in its BSE filing.

At the operating level, BEML posted its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) loss at Rs 7.3 crore in Q2FY20 as  against a profit of Rs 44.8 crore in the same period last year.

Other expenses also impacted the company's bottomline, which  increased 18.6 percent year-on-year during the quarter to Rs 124.96 crore, while its other income jumped 79.43 percent to Rs 7.59 crore YoY.

First Published on Nov 2, 2019 04:47 pm

tags #BEML #Results

