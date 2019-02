BEML shares rallied 3.55 percent in morning on Wednesday after bagging Metro train sets contract in Bengaluru.

The stock was quoting at Rs 849.80, up Rs 25.95, or 3.15 percent on the BSE, at 10:20 hours IST.

The state-owned Mini Ratna company received contract for 7 Metro train sets of 6 cars configuration to augment the metro services in Bengaluru.

The contract is valued at around Rs 400 crore.

BEML is the biggest rail coach factory in India. It is also known for the best leading construction equipment supplier and metro train manufacturer in India.