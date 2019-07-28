Below 11,350 Nifty may move towards 11,200; positive on HUL, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank

Chandan Taparia

Nifty index managed to hold 11,200 zones on Friday and witnessed a bounce towards 11,300 zones. It formed a small-bodied candle on the daily scale while a Bearish candle on the weekly scale. Candle formation indicates that some bounce could be seen, but selling pressure is intact at higher levels.

The index has been making lower top-lower bottom but has gone into the oversold territory after the decline of the last 500 points in the last eight trading sessions.

The immediate structure of the index is under pressure but now it has to cross and hold above 11,320-11,333 zones to witness a short term bounce towards 11,420 then 11,500 zones. A failure move above 11,350 could drag the index towards 11,200 then next major support at 11,111 marks.

India VIX fell by 3.12 percent from 12.52 to 12.13 levels in the last week. Volatility has seen a marginal decline in the last three sessions, which suggests some sort of consolidation and respect for immediate support zones.

On the Options front, Maximum Put OI is at 11,000 followed by 11,200 strike while maximum Call OI is at 12,000 followed by 11,500 strike.

We have seen Put writing at 11,300 followed by 11,000 strike while Call writing is seen at 11,300 followed by 11,800 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 11,000 to 11,500-11,600 zones.

Bank Nifty managed to hold previous day lows and witnessed a decent bounce of more than 300 points towards 29,400 zones. It formed a Bullish Candle followed by an Inside Bar on the daily scale while Hammer Candle on the weekly scale which suggests that support and key moving averages are being respected at lower levels.

It has negated the lower highs-lower lows on the daily scale. Now, it needs to hold above 29,350 zones to witness an up move towards 29,650 then 29,850 zones, while on the downside support is seen at 29,000 then 28,888 levels.

Stock specific positive view on most of the FMCG stocks (Dabur, Pidililte, HUL), Pharma stock (Dr Reddy, Divis Lab, Sun Pharma), Hero Motocorp, Power Grid, Asian Paint, Berger Paint, Zee Entertainment, ICICI Bank, etc. while negative view on OMCs and Gas stocks (IOC, Gail), Metals and couple of midcap counters.

The Author is Associate Vice President, Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.