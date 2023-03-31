BEL stock gains on bagging order from Defence Ministry; Jefferies retains 'buy' call

Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) advanced 5 percent in early deals on March 31 after the company announced that it has secured orders worth Rs 5,498 crore from the defence ministry.

At 9:43 am, the stock was up 7.8 percent at Rs 98.06 apiece on the BSE, while the benchmark Sensex was at 58,677.27, up 717.18 points or 1.24 percent.

Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed 10 contracts worth Rs 5,498 crore with BEL, the company said in a regulatory filing. In another notification, BEL said the defence ministry has signed 2 contracts worth Rs 2,696 crore with the company.

According to Jefferies, the company has been gaining share in the overall defence capex announced by the government, on the back of indigenisation. The company’s order book of Rs 50,100 crore which is 2.7 times FY23 revenue, provides visibility over FY24-25.

Moneycontrol News