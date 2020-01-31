App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 11:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BEL share price tanks 8% after Q3 profit falls 56%

The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 2.16 times and was quoting at Rs 92.50, down Rs 8.25, or 8.19 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of aerospace and defence company Bharat Electronics (BEL) tanked over 8 percent intraday on January 31 after the company's net profit tanked 56.8 percent to Rs 222.68 crore in the December quarter as against Rs 515.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2018.

Sales were down 18.41 percent to Rs 2182.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2019 as against Rs 2675.34 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 2.16 times and was quoting at Rs 92.50, down Rs 8.25, or 8.19 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 98.90 and an intraday low of Rs 91.75.

Close

The stock price has declined more than 22 percent in the last three months.

related news

The Board of Directors of the company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.40 per equity share of Re 1 each fully paid-up (140 percent) for the financial year 2019-20 and fixed February 12 as the record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2019-20.

Nifty CPSE was trading near 4-year low, down almost 3 percent, dragged by Bharat Electronics, which was the top loser from the index followed by Oil India Limited and ONGC.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 31, 2020 11:54 am

tags #Bharat Electronics #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.