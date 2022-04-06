HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

BEL: A good bargain in the defence space

Jitendra Kumar Gupta   •

Valuation of BEL offers more room for stock appreciation

Representational image
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Among the defensive stocks that are characterised by strong balance sheets, quality earnings, and reasonable growth, Bharat Electronics (BEL) offers a good value in the light of the volatility in the market and its attractive valuations. At the current market price of Rs 218, it is trading at 17 times its fiscal 2023 estimated earnings along with a dividend yield of close to 3 percent. Valuations also look reasonable in the light of improving business and growth opportunities. (image) Barring...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers