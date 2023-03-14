 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bears tighten grip on Dalal Street | Investors lose Rs 9.56 lakh crore in four-day turmoil

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 14, 2023 / 05:07 PM IST

Markets in other Asian countries too reeled under pressure, following the fall in US equities for the fifth day in a row, as investors continued to worry about the turmoil in the US banking space.

The market remained under pressure for the fourth consecutive session on March 14 as bears further tightened their control over Dalal Street, tracking consistent correction in global counterparts despite a plan to backstop depositors in Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the Uinited States. As a result, the markets saw wealth erosion of around Rs 9.56 lakh crore in four days.

The Nifty 50 plunged 111 points to 17,043, while the BSE Sensex dropped 338 points to 57,900, taking the total loss to around 2,400 points in four straight sessions.

Both the benchmark indices traded below their 200-day simple moving average (SMA) as well as 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), with above average volumes on Tuesday.

Most sectors, barring capital goods, were down in trade. The broader markets also traded in line with benchmarks on negative breadth. The BSE Midcap index was down half a percent and Smallcap index fell eight-tenth of a percent.