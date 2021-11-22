Bears rip Sensex, Nifty. Here are 5 factors that spook Dalal Street

The bear grip tightened over the stock markets, driving the benchmark indices down, on Monday afternoon. At 12:30pm, the Sensex was down 1,057.42 points or 1.77 percent at 58,578.59, and the Nifty cracked 308.10 points, or 1.73 percent, to 17,456.70.

The fall in the market was largely aided by weakness in heavyweight Reliance Industries along with banks and financial names.

Here are the main factors that dragged the markets lower:

Weak global cues

Asian share markets turned mixed on November 22 as data on Chinese retail sales missed expectations, though industrial output stayed solid, while more evidence of global inflation pressures helped gold to a three-month peak. Chinese retail sales rose 17.7 percent in April on a year ago, short of forecasts for a jump of 24.8 percent, while industrial output matched expectations with a rise of 9.8 percent.

On the other hand, S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures both eased 0.1 percent, following November 19 rally.

Forex reserves decline

The country’s foreign exchange reserves declined $763 million to $640.112 billion in the week ended November 12, RBI data showed. In the previous week, the reserves went down $1.145 billion to $640.874 billion. It touched a lifetime high of $642.453 billion in the week ended September 3.

In the reporting week, the decline in the foreign exchange reserves was on account of a dip in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) weekly data released on Friday showed.

Heavyweight Reliance Industries, Paytm fall

Reliance Industries share price fell after company and Saudi Aramco decided to re-evaluate the proposed investment in O2C business in light of the changed context.

“Due to evolving nature of Reliance’s business portfolio, Reliance and Saudi Aramco have mutually determined that it would be beneficial for both parties to re-evaluate the proposed investment in O2C business in light of the changed context,” Reliance Industries said in a press release on November 19.

Stock price of Paytm (One 97 Communications) fell 17 percent intraday after the share put up the worst listing-day performance in the recent history by tanking 27 percent to Rs 1,560 from an issue price of Rs 2,150 apiece.

Research house Macquarie set ‘underperform’ rating on One 97 Communications as it believes Paytm’s business model lacks focus and direction. It has kept a target price of Rs 1,200.

“Dabbling in multiple business lines inhibits Paytm from being a category leader in any business except wallets, which are becoming inconsequential with the meteoric rise in UPI payments. Competition and regulation will drive down unit economics and/or growth prospects in the medium term in our view,” the research house said in a report.

PSU banks, realty fall the most

The PSU bank index along with the realty sector shed 3-4 percent each as the market continued to slide. The PSU lenders included Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, PNB and State Bank of India, which shed over 4 percent each. Realty stocks included Sobha, Oberoi Realty, Prestige Estates, Brigade Enterprises and Godrej Properties.

Technical View

The Indian benchmarks started today on a flat note amid mixed global cues. Traders will be taking encouragement with Icra upgrading its GDP growth estimate for the second quarter of FY2021-22 to 7.9 percent as the government spending increases in September. Some caution may come as RBI data showed the country’s foreign exchange reserves declined to $640.112 billion last week.

“Our research suggests that 17,600 may act as an important support level in the market. If the market sustained above this, we can expect it to trade in the range of 17,600-17,850,” said Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, Capitalvia Global Research.

“Markets are in a precarious position. We are threatening the 17,600 level and if we break this level on a closing basis, the Nifty could slide down to 17,200. The index has resistance at 18,100-18,200 and unless we do not get past that, the trend of the markets will remain sideways to negative,” said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst at Deen Dayal Investments.

