Investors suffer Rs 16 lakh crore loss in 7 sessions as bears regain control over D-Street

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 23, 2022 / 02:03 PM IST

The BSE Sensex has broken its psychological 60,000 mark intraday and traded down nearly 700 points at 60,137, and the Nifty50 dipped below the crucial 18,000 mark, trading 220 points lower at 17,907, while there was a rout in the broader markets as well

Bears seem to have taken a complete control over Dalal Street with the changing mood of market participants leading to an erosion of more than Rs 16 lakh crore of investors' wealth in the last seven sessions in a row.

The BSE Sensex has broken its psychological 60,000 mark intraday and traded down nearly 700 points at 60,137 at the time of writing this article.

The Nifty50 also dipped below the crucial 18,000 mark, trading 220 points lower at 17,907, while there was a rout in the broader markets. The BSE Midcap index fell more than 2 percent and Smallcap index corrected nearly 3 percent.

Hawkish statements by central banks indicating continuity in rate hikes, growing global recession worries, and now surging Covid cases in several countries paved the way for the bears to return.

On Friday alone, investors were left poorer by Rs 5.5 lakh crore, as the BSE market capitalisation dropped to Rs 275.01 lakh crore from Rs 280.55 crore in the previous session.

