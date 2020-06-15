Bears on rampage, Nifty breaks 9,800; 5 factors weighing on the market

The market started the week on a negative note on June 15 as the benchmark indices extended selling pressure after losing 1.7 percent last week.

The Nifty50 broke 9,800 levels, while the BSE Sensex was down over 2 percent intraday.

The broader markets, however, outperformed frontliners as the Nifty Midcap index declined 0.83 percent and Nifty Smallcap index gained a third of a percent.

"Today's fall is nothing to do with CPI and IIP data announced over the last weekend, it is majorly due to rising coronavirus cases and catch up with global markets. The current consolidation is needed because the markets globally including India rallied smartly in the last three weeks. Globally also markets started consolidation given the fear of virus," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

Here are 5 factors that weighed on the market:

Global Correction

Asian peers traded lower today as investors worried about the potential impact of the increase in coronavirus cases once again. Japan's Nikkei was down 3.47 percent and South Korea's Kospi fell 4.76 percent, at the time of writing this copy.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Australia's ASX 200 declined 2.2 percent each, while China's Shanghai Composite corrected a percent as industrial output missed analysts expectations.

Reports suggested that the cluster of news infections found in the district of Beijing, while some US regions also reported a sudden increase in hospitalisation of COVID-19 infected people.

Coronavirus Cases Rising

The number of coronavirus cases are on the rise in the country, rising more than 11,000 per day for the last five days.

The country now has over 3,30,000 cases with over 9,500 deaths. The only respite is the recovery rate which has increased t0 about 51 per cent. India currently sits at the fourth spot only behind the United States, Russia and Brazil.

Another cause of worry is that cases are rising exponentially in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat. If these states continue to get affected then that would have a major impact on the country's revenue, experts feel.

With 41,182 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Delhi remained severely impacted, while Maharashtra has 1,07,958 confirmed novel coronavirus cases and Tamil Nadu 44,661 cases.

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia recently told reporters that the capital could hit 5.5 lakh cases by July-end.

Lockdown Fears

By the weekend, we are going to complete three months of nationwide lockdown. The government eased lockdown measures with effect from June wherein shopping malls, restaurants, religious places, hotels, retail shops etc were allowed to open.

But given the fast-rising coronavirus cases in key cities of the country, it looks like that the lockdown is expected to be extended further in July in containment zones, experts feel.

Hence the next phase which is expected to be in July would be closely watched by the market.

Banking & Financial Services Under Pressure

Banking and financial stocks remain a key driver for market direction on either side for the last couple of months. Today also the major reason behind the fall in the market was a correction in banking and financials.

Nifty Bank plunged 3.7 percent to 19,887 and Nifty Financial Service index was down 3 percent at 9,803.70.

Among others, Auto, FMCG, Metal, Realty, Infra and Energy indices were down 1-2 percent.

Technical View

The Nifty50 traded lower by 2 percent and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts.

Experts feel 9,700 could act as immediate support for the index and if that breaks then it could retest previous week's low of 9,544.35.

"9,700 is the support for the week - we need to keep above it to avoid further breakdown! If we do trigger this level, we can slide down to Friday's low which was around 9,550. On the upside, we need to trade above 10,050 to start an upward journey. If we can cross 10,050, we could go up to 10,250 and then 10,400," Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst at Deen Dayal Investments told Moneycontrol.