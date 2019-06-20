Bearish price outlook for Soybean as weather variations influence prices

Vedika Narvekar

June is one of the most crucial months for the soybean crop in India. With the onset and advance of the southwest monsoon in June, soybean sowing gathers pace in India. A lean season and optimism about the new season crop pile on the pressure on prices. Simultaneously, great volatility is seen at this time as weather variations influence prices.

The year 2019 is no different. We are seeing vast volatility in soybean prices both domestically and internationally. Wet weather in the US has not only delayed planting but acres of land under soybean would be unplanted if rains continue in coming weeks. The US Department of Agriculture in its June demand-supply report kept soybean yield and production unchanged as the oilseed has a later planting window and some 'corn acres' may shift to soybean. However, considering wet weather continuing through most of June, the department might lower estimates of US soy yield and output. This has, in the last one week, pushed CBOT soybean futures up more than 7 percent.

Notwithstanding firm global markets, domestic soybean futures fell sharply this week on optimism about sowing in the coming season. Although with a significant delay, the monsoon will finally commence early next week in the soybean growing belt of Maharashtra. The state accounts for more than 30 percent of the area under soy cultivation in India. In the ongoing season, October 2019 to September 2020, lucrative returns in soybean may push farmers in the state to prefer it to cotton. The latter crop in the state has, during the last two years, been hard hit in terms of yield. Farmers this year are cautious.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department's weather releases indicate that the monsoon would cover Maharashtra by June 25, central India by end-June and approach the north in July. Should the monsoon be delayed beyond June, farmers growing short-duration crops such as urad and moong may look to soybean planting.

In either case, soybean sowing may be higher in the state in the 2019-20 season. In the largest soybean-growing state, Madhya Pradesh, sowing would be more or less steady, nearly at last year's level.

On fundamentals too, the price outlook is bearish, given a lean season and not so attractive meal exports. Despite a larger crop in the 2018-19 soybean season, prices were attractive as soymeal sales to Iran skyrocketed. In the first two months of FY19-20, soymeal exports plunged 58% from the corresponding period last year. With exports now turning less attractive, not much price potential remains for the short to medium term.

To conclude, as long as IMD's 'normal monsoon' prediction holds true for July, August and September, 2019-20 crop prospects are bright. Any spike because of deficit rains in India or due to strong cues from global markets should be good selling opportunities in soybean from a short- to medium-term perspective.

The author is Research Analyst- Agro Commodities at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.