Bear vs Bull | Market divided on Voltas: here's what has gotten its knickers in a twist

At a time when most securities firms are high-spirited about the fundamentals of Voltas, Kotak Institutional Equities has retained a ‘sell’ recommendation on shares of the Mumbai-based home appliances and consumer electronics company after it reported its earnings for the quarter ended September 2022.

The company earned revenue from operations of Rs 1,768.36 crore for July-September, a near 5 percent increase from the corresponding period last year. It reported a net loss of Rs 7.41 crore, compared to a net profit of Rs 103.61 crore a year ago.

On the profitability front, the company’s operating margin shrank to 5.7 percent in the reporting quarter from 7.6 percent in the year-ago period.



Valuation Kotak Institutional Equities remains cautious on Voltas because it believes the stock valuation is still expensive. It added that Voltas’s earnings have not grown since FY2017 amid eroding profit margins, and there is little visibility of any near-term acceleration, given subdued demand and intense competition.“A demerger of the B2B business would make the UCP (Unitary Cooling Products) business look even more richly valued. We would await a pickup in consumer demand and correction in valuations to consider a more constructive stance on the stock,” Kotak said.ICICI Securities also believes that the upside in share price is capped at current valuations but it remains upbeat on the cooling appliances company due to the strong brand equity of Voltas and its established distribution network.Nomura, on the other hand, believes the stock is attractively valued. “The stock is currently trading at around 32 times FY25F EPS, adjusted for Beko (joint venture between Voltas and Europe’s Arcelik), which we believe is attractive,” it said.Jefferies sees the scrip generating double-digit returns from the current market price.

Profitability



Here's what securities firms are saying:

The management expects margins to be hit until Q2 FY24 amid carry-forward of high-cost inventory and a competitive landscape. The management said it will be prudent in striking a balance between market share and margins.

Kotak Institutional Equities believes that margin recovery could be in jeopardy due to the uncertain pricing behaviour of competitors and a fresh round of industry-wide price cuts in the coming months.

Nomura expects competition to ease in the next few years as some competitors are making EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Tax) losses of 20-25 percent, which it believes is unsustainable. “This should drive margin revival for Voltas, we think,” said Nomura.

JM Financial Institutional Securities has reiterated that Voltas’ profitability could get a boost because margins have bottomed out and due to a cyclical recovery in Electro Mechanical Projects and a better-than-expected summer season in 2023.

Elara Securities also said a margin recovery may begin to kick in from Q4 FY23. Citi also said the pressure on margins because of high-cost inventory should dissipate soon.