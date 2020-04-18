Bear rally turns stronger amid stimulus, hope of economy reopening, but market could be rangebound

Vinod Nair

The bear rally is getting extended given the positive trend in the global market in expectation of further large stimulus package to be announced by Federal Reserve leading to reduction in selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs).

This will limit the downside risk of the global equity market. At the same time, domestic market was gearing up for the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary measures to support the financial market with additional set of cheap long-term loans for banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFC) via rate cut and long term repo operations (LTRO).

The domestic market is also positive in anticipation of second fiscal package to be announced by the Indian government soon. This time it is viewed that this package will be larger than Rs 1.7 lakh crore announced in March, which focused on providing free food, cash in hand and job safety for the below poverty line (BPL) section.

This time it may provide some tax benefits, support to medium and small enterprises (MSMEs), farmers and daily workers. Though no specific benefit is expected for corporates, the government's intention to relax economic restrictions and open the economy in a phase wise manner itself will provide a boost to the market.

As a result, we have been publishing positive view on domestic oriented stocks and sector with outperformance rating, especially for stocks with low debt/equity, strong reserves and brand name. Sectors which can do well could be FMCG, Staples, Chemicals, Pharma, Healthcare, large private banks, Agriculture and e-commerce.

The market has rallied well in the past three weeks, Nifty50 has moved up by 22 percent from four-year low of 7,610 dated March 23 to 9,266 on April 17. The sustainability of trend will depend on the probability and time of opening the economy. Today market hopes that economy will revert by July. The recent spurt of virus cases in domestic and continuity in rest of the world is a point of concern for the market.

Nifty50 is likely to trade in a broad range of 8,500 to 9,500 in the near-term. We suggest accumulation as a good strategy for the next two to three months, based on a best-case analysis that Q1FY21 will be the worst period for the domestic economy. If we have a successful lockdown we will see improvement in the economy on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.

The Q4 earnings season has started, we can expect mixed results with negative bias. Sales and profitability of the broad market will have limited impact from 10-day lockdown while full impact will be during Q1FY21. But due to supply chain issue in China and rest of the world during January to March some sectors will be highly impacted like Auto, Metals, Oil & Gas, Pharma, Consumer Durables and Chemical.

Nevertheless, Q4 number may not be very important for the market since it has factored in poor earnings of Q4FY20 and Q1FY21. It will focus to know what is the implication going forward, like is the outlook for Q2FY21 sustainable and what will be the changes in public preferences? The stimulus announced in the world will be able to sustain the economic outlook going forward, if we will be able to overcome the health crisis by the end of Q1FY21.

The author is Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

