Bear grip on the market! 5 reasons why the market is trading weak today

Bears continued to be in the driver’s seat on D-Street as global and local weakness weighed on the indices. The Sensex lost over 200 points, while the Nifty lost around 100 points.

Benchmark indices remained under selling pressure, dragged by banks and sharp correction in Dow Jones Futures that fell slipped around 400 points post Gary Cohn’s resignation.

PSU banks were worst hit, with the Nifty PSU Bank falling 3 percent while FMCG index outperformed, rising half a percent.

Experts at Emkay Global believe that the story is not over yet as investors must brace for a volatile year ahead.

“At the base of it, our markets were heavy in terms of valuations and a market needed a reason too, and these factors gave the impetus,” Krishna Kumar Karwa, MD, Emkay Global Financial Services told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

Karwa attributes current fall in the market to weak local environment which involves the PNB bank scam, along with global challenges such as hardening of interest rates. Additionally, investors are looking to take their profits off the table in areas where they have made money.

Apart from fall in financial stocks, technical factors, global weakness, fears of trade wars post a big White House exit along with FII selling led to the fall on Wednesday.

Financials crack

Banking stocks were under pressure following fresh developments in the PSU bank fraud case involving Punjab National Bank and jewellery firms Nirav Modi and Gitanjali Gems. Investigations are underway, but sentiment was possibly hit after sleuths have started questioning big private banks as well. On Tuesday afternoon, reports had emerged that the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) had summoned ICICI Bank and Axis Bank chiefs, Chanda Kochchar and Shikha Sharma for questioning.

PSU banks stocks extended losses, falling 4 percent intraday Wednesday as the Rs 12,636-crore worth Punjab National Bank fraud deepened further. Nifty Bank also declined over a percent intraday.

Canara Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of India, PNB, Indian Bank, SBI, Allahabad Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank and IDBI Bank declined up to 8 percent.

The correction was not limited to PSU banks, it was also seen in private banks. Top private sector lenders ICICI Bank and Axis Bank slipped up to 3 percent, especially after the investigation related to the fraud of Nirav Modi Group & Gitanjali Group companies spreaded to private banks as well. In fact, ICICI Bank shares extended fall for sixth consecutive session.

Trade war post high-profile White House exit

Fears of trade wars intensified among global economies after a high-profile White House exit was seen on Tuesday.

Chief Economic Advisor to US President resigned from the administration. The former Goldman Sachs president and free trade advocate Cohn, whose departure date will come in a few weeks, decided to quit after Trump announced he would impose stiff tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

In a prepared statement, Cohn said, "It has been an honor to serve my country and enact pro-growth economic policies to benefit the American people, in particular the passage of historic tax reform."

Trump last week had said that he would impose a 25 per cent import tariff on steel and 10 per cent on aluminium to protect US producers, a move seen as a trigger for a possible trade war with China and Europe.

Global markets

Global markets have been on a tear lately, looking to digest different negative news coming in. But the fear of trade war has spooked global markets too.

Asian markets closed lower in choppy trade following news that a top Trump economic advisor had resigned. The Nikkei 225 slipped 0.77 percent, or 165.04 points, to close at 21,252.72. The index had pared losses of around 1 percent earlier in the day to hover around the flat line, before sliding once again.

The iron and steel sector, which would likely be affected if recently announced tariffs were implemented by the Trump administration, fell by 2.12 percent.

Meanwhile, European markets are set for a negative open amid earnings news and political developments in the U.S.

FII selling

The Street could be reacting to the pulling out of funds by foreign institutional investors. As per data from NSE, FIIs sold stocks to the tune of Rs 18,000 crore for February. While it has been largely positive in March so far, the big selloff last month has spooked fears of an exodus from emerging markets to developed markets.

“We expect the foreign institutional investors (FIIs) to remain on the selling side; major discomfort for them is a slightly high valuation of the Indian market and negative global cues. However domestic institutional investors or DIIs are likely to continue to be on the buying side as they are getting huge money flows,” Rajesh Palviya, Head – Technical & Derivatives Analyst, Axis Securities had told Moneycontrol in an interview earlier. Read the full report here.

Technical factors

The Nifty managed to breach 10,200-mark, highlighting the extent of weakness in the market in March series.

According to Shitij Gandhi of SMC Global Securities, derivative data indicates that selling pressure on higher levels may remain intact with Nifty having major resistance now placed at 10400 and 10500 levels. As far Banknifty is concerned the next support is placed at 24200 spot while resistance is placed at 24700 and 24800 levels.

“The overall data is still running negative for the markets and we can see further selling pressure coming into the market which can drag Nifty towards 10100 levels in coming sessions,” he said in a statement.