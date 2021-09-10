Be determined and resolute like Ganesha when markets show little mercy

During the 10-day Ganapati festival, which symbolises unity and harmony, devotees revere Lord Ganesha and request his blessings. Nonetheless, investors can learn a lot from Lord Ganesha.

Be frugal and live simple

Lord Ganesha rides on a rat even though he’s the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Shakti. This teaches us the importance of being frugal and a simple lifestyle, irrespective of our family background and bank balance. This also reminds us that we have to spend cautiously because unless we save enough, we can’t increase our investable capital.

Rather than follow the age-old norm of ‘Income-Expenses = Savings,’ we need to change our thought process and adopt a more progressive approach of ‘Income-Savings = Expenses.’

Be humble and don’t proudly display your riches

According to Hindu mythology, Kubera is the treasurer of riches and the god of wealth. I am sure you are all aware of the story where he invites other gods to a feast to display his abundances. He goes to Lord Shiva and Goddess Shakti as well, who send Ganesha as their representative.

To burst the bubble of his pride, Ganesha keeps eating until Kubera is left without any food. Disillusioned, Kubera invokes Lord Shiva, seeking to be rescued from this embarrassing situation. Lord Shiva then hands over a fistful of rice and suggests that he feeds it to Ganesha with all his sincerity and humbleness.

As soon as Kubera realises his mistake and offers an apology, Ganesha gets satisfied with the mere fistful of rice.

The moral of the story for stock market investors is that successful investors shouldn’t take pride in their money management abilities and shouldn’t display their wealth. Bubbles can sometimes burst painfully for them as well. We feel very happy when our portfolio value goes up and are gloomy when it goes down. All that paper profits do is play with our emotions. We need to keep them in check by neither getting over-excited nor getting depressed.

Be adaptive yet determined

Ganesha is an elephant-headed god with the body of a human. Despite this, his wisdom, intelligence and presence of mind are unparalleled. His big ears signify that one has to be a patient listener to make intelligent decisions. Ganesha also teaches us the importance of adapting.

One day, he and his brother Kartikey took part in a contest – whoever finished taking three rounds of the universe first would be declared the winner.

Kartikey, the protector god, sped off on his peacock and Ganesha knew that he could never beat him. However, he used his intelligence and presence of mind and instead completed three circles around his parents – Lord Shiva and Goddess Shakti, reasoning that his parents were his universe. Needless to say, Ganesha won the contest.

Likewise, in the stock markets, you need not be the most informed investor to make money, provided you can handle uncertainties intelligently. Also, you need to think out of the box sometimes to overcome apparently impossible challenges. During the beginning of the pandemic, we witnessed a similar situation, fearing that the markets would go into a tailspin due to the Covid-19 outbreak. However, we are today at all-time highs.

There are several stories about Ganesha’s broken tusk. However, it’s widely accepted that he broke one of his tusks to be able to continue writing the great epic of Mahabharata tirelessly. Using a feather to write, which was typical in those times, was never enough. This instance highlights the level of his commitment and readiness to sacrifice his tusk to attain his goals.

Similarly, as investors, we must have a sense of commitment and responsibility to accomplish our financial objectives. We shouldn’t hesitate to make sacrifices, if required. Saving today for a better future is very important.

Finally, we need to be humble like Ganesha when fortune favours us and the markets reward us, and be determined and resolute like him when markets show us little mercy.

Let us all celebrate the festivity of Ganesh Chaturthi with humbleness and piety and help the less fortunate, specifically those who have suffered during this pandemic. I am sure the Lord of Wisdom will provide you with his bounty.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.