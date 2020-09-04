Be careful what you wish for: Strong dollar supply may drive rupee towards 72.5

Devarsh Vakil

The euro was trading at 0.85 cents to a dollar in 2002. Stronger growth and relative attractiveness of European assets led to a strong bout of outperformance over the next six years to a level where the euro was trading as high as 1.6 dollars per euro.

In the wake of the global financial crisis and deterioration of European fundamentals, the dollar embarked on a massive appreciating spree. The safe-haven status of the dollar attracted flows into the US from all corners of the globe and it appreciated to almost attain parity with the euro by 2015.

The euro appreciated to 1.25 levels over the next three years till 2018. After 2018, massive tax cuts and strong dollar policies followed by the Trump administration ensured that the dollar appreciated back to almost parity levels by May 2020.

There is a fundamental shift in US Fed policies. Fed Chair Jerome Powell revealed at Jackson Hole that policymakers would have greater flexibility to allow the inflation rate to push higher.

The essence of the shift is that the Fed will no longer have a standing 2 percent inflation target, which has seemed consistently out of reach in recent years but rather an average inflation target of 2 percent that serves to "make up" for the previous bouts of low inflation.

The Fed did not specify over what time period inflation would be averaged but said any overshooting would be "moderate" and not last long.

The tweak is designed to allow more leeway to support the economy in the wake of the coronavirus shock. In markets, it is likely to mean lower benchmark interest rates for longer and a potential pick-up in long dormant inflation.

While this is a historic moment for monetary policymaking and the future of the dollar. We need to see the Fed put its money where its mouth is, that is sustain the economic conditions necessary to generate an overshoot of its 2 percent goal and return the labour market to pre-COVID levels.

Inflation running hotter during a time when rates are low would be a negative for the dollar outlook for quarters to come.

It is possible that over the next five years the dollar will head back to 1.4 to 1.6 levels. If the dollar is destined to decline, it has huge ramifications for all the asset classes, including our rupee.

If the dollar does indeed falls over time, India's reserves will also enjoy huge passive swelling as the dollar value of the non-USD part of the reserves.

Markets are also trying to factor in the change of the sentiments. One-month risk reversals on USD/INR, a gauge of calls to puts, has crossed below zero for the first time since March 2019, indicating a bearish shift in the market sentiment.

The Indian rupee has also started showing strength in the wake of changes in the Fed policy coupled with the fact that RBI has limited scope to intervene in the forex markets.

We learned from the latest minutes of the RBI's MPC policy meeting that they are worried about inflation. Given that the scope of RBI's intervention in the forex market got limited due to runaway inflation, it now seems to have decided to let it move according to the market demand and supply equilibrium.

In August, the rupee chalked third monthly gains as the RBI stepped aside to control imported inflation and cleared the way to replicate weaker dollar and fund inflows. The medium-term trend for the rupee remains up while the near-term rebound in the dollar against major currencies will lead to some corrective move.

Over the short term, dollar trends will likely be driven by COVID developments in the US and continental Europe, the US election—a tight race is likely to support the dollar on the margin— and fund flows which have increasingly favoured non-US assets.

An improved current account, higher yields attracting foreign flows, and the government encouraging FDI flows indicate that supply of the dollar may remain strong in the near term, leading USDINR further lower, towards 72.5 per dollar levels in the medium term.

(The author is Deputy Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities.)

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.