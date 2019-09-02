Be alert! Impact of GDP data, trade war among 5 factors to weigh on markets

The Indian market is shut for trading on account of 'Ganesh Chaturthi’ but global markets mostly moved lower on account of an escalating trade war between US and China.

Investors should be prepared for a rub-off effect on the Indian market when it opens for trading on September 3. Bourses closed on a positive note for the week ended August 30, up about 2 percent, but closed in the red with losses of about 1 percent for the month.

The Indian market recorded its third consecutive monthly fall but on a weekly basis, both Sensex and Nifty closed with gains of around 2 percent. The Nifty50 fell 5.6 percent in July, and 1.12 percent in June 2019.

On a monthly basis, Sensex fell 0.4 percent while the Nifty was down by 0.85 percent. However, on a weekly basis, Nifty gained 1.79 percent and Sensex rose 1.72 percent in August.

Rupee depreciated by about 4 percent in the month of August, but for the week ended August 30, it closed in positive on renewed hopes of the US-China trade talks.

Most experts feel that the index could see a short term bounce back which is more technical in nature, after the finance minister announced measure to support the economy and revive consumer demand by announcing mega-merger. But, there are certain factors which might cap the upside.

We have collated a list of top five factors which could weigh on markets on September 2:

GDP growth slumps to over 6-year low:

India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5 percent in April-June 2019, official data released on August 30 showed, confirming fears of a slowdown as the government announced a second set of measures to boost the economy. GDP growth was 8 percent in the same quarter of 2018-19.

Gross value added (GVA), which is GDP minus taxes, and, therefore, a more realistic proxy to measure economic activity, grew 4.9 percent in April-June 2019, compared to 7.7 percent in the same period last year and 5.7 percent in January-March this year.

India's economic growth dropping to an over six-year low of 5 percent in April-June 2019 is indicating a "significant deceleration" in both investment and consumer demand, industry body Ficci said on August 31.

"The move is definitely positive for PSU banks and could improve markets. However, the release of GDP growth data at 5.0% is well below market expectations and could be taken negatively by the markets," Ajit Mishra, Vice President, Religare Broking told Moneycontrol.

"Hence, although we believe the recent measures announced by the government are positive for the markets however the upside would be capped until there are meaningful signs of revival in the economy," he said.

US-China tariffs add to gloom:

US President Donald Trump slapped 15 percent tariffs on a variety of Chinese goods on Sunday - including footwear, smart watches, and flat-panel televisions - while China imposed new duties on U.S. crude, the latest escalation in a bruising trade war, Reuters reported.

China's State Council said on Sunday it will increase adjustments of economic policy. A private survey on Monday showed factory activity unexpectedly expanded in August, though gains were modest and contrasted with official data that pointed to further contraction, added the report.

In retaliation, China started to impose additional tariffs on some of the U.S. goods on a $75 billion target list. Beijing did not specify the value of the goods that face higher tariffs from September 1.

FPIs net sellers for second straight month:

Foreign investors pulled out a net amount of Rs 5,920 crore from the Indian capital markets in August even as the government rolled back enhanced surcharge on FPIs last week.

According to the latest depositories data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) withdrew a net amount of Rs 17,592.28 crore from equities and pumped in a net sum of Rs 11,672.26 crore in the debt segment, translating into a total net outflow of Rs 5,920.02 crore during August 1 - 30, said a PTI report.

"The FPI clause which levied a higher surcharge was one big factor which, along with the LTCG tax last year, contributed to this regular outflow. While one part has already been relaxed, we can expect some relaxation on LTCG tax. This can probably be done by placing it on par with the calculation of immovable assets by increasing the non-taxable tenure to 3 years (true long term), as is already being rumoured on the Street," Vinay Pandit, Head - Institutional Equities, IndiaNivesh, told Moneycontrol.

Muted auto sales data for August:

Automakers which have released their sales data for August have shown a double-digit decline in their sales.

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) sold 36,085 units (domestic + export) in the month of August 2019, a drop of 25 percent from August 2018 sale of 48,324 units.

Maruti Suzuki India has sold a total of 1,06,413 units in August 2019, a drop of 32.7 percent from August 2018 sale of 1,58,189 units.

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on September 1 reported a 58% decline in its domestic passenger vehicle sales at 7,316 units in August. In the commercial vehicles segment, Tata Motors said its total sales were down 45% at 21,824 units last month as against 39,859 units in August 2018.

GST collections below Rs 1 lakh cr

India's gross GST collections slipped below Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 98,202 crore in August, according to official data released on September 1. Gross revenue collections from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in July stood at Rs 1.02 lakh crore.