business Bazar Gupshup | Nifty ends above 16,000; HUL among top gainers & Tata steel top nifty loser Markets snapped a 4-day losing streak to end in the green. Sensex was up 0.65% and Nifty up 0.69%. On the sectoral front, Auto index added over 2 percent and FMCG and Capital Goods indices rose 1 percent each. However, Metal index fell 1 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained 0.5 percent each. Watch this video to catch all the market action today