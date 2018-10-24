App
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 09:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bayer CropScience slips 4% on weak Q2 numbers

Its revenue declined 10 percent to Rs 1,104.1 crore versus Rs 1,232 crore.

Shares of Bayer CropScience slipped 4.5 percent in the early trade on Wednesday after company reported weak numbers for the quarter ended September 2018 (Q2FY19).

The company's net profit fell 25 percent to Rs 142.7 crore versus Rs 190.6 crore.

Richard van der Merwe, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Bayer CropScience said, “Sales were affected due to an erratic season marked by uneven rainfall and hailstorms that damaged standing crops in several parts of the country."

At 09:20 hrs Bayer CropScience was quoting at Rs 4,068.80, down Rs 167.00, or 3.94 percent on the NSE.

First Published on Oct 24, 2018 09:22 am

