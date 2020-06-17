App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 10:22 AM IST

Bayer CropScience share rises 4% to hits all-time high, in green for the 4th straight session

Shares of the company have been trading with gains since June 12, buoyed by the company's partenership with agri business division of ITC. If the stock ends in the green, it will be its fourth consecutive session of gains.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Shares of Bayer CropScience jumped over 4 percent to hit their fresh all-time high of Rs 5,949 on BSE on June 17.

Shares of the company have been trading with gains since June 12, buoyed by the company's partenership with agri business division of ITC.

If the stock ends in the green, it will be its fourth consecutive session of gains.

Bayer CropScience on June 15 said it has partnered with the agribusiness division of ITC to extend the reach of its crop protection products through ITC's e-Choupal 4.0 platform.

The partnership commenced as a pilot project in Mysore in Karnataka and will gradually be expanded to other geographies across India, Bayer said in a statement.

With COVID-19 disrupting farming operations and on-farm advisory, this initiative will help farmers avail agri-inputs and digital advisory on a timely basis, it added.

ITC and Bayer are jointly training and on-boarding retailers in Mysore, to cater to farmers' orders placed through the e-Choupal 4.0 platform.

Shares of the company traded 4.05 percent higher at Rs 5929.95 on BSE around 10:05 hours.

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 10:21 am

