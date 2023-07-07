Battle of bikes: Can Bajaj Auto bite into Royal Enfield's market dominance?

Revving into an untamed territory, with the launch of new Triumph 400cc motorcycles Bajaj Auto-- the world’s sixth-largest and India’s second-largest manufacturer of motorcycles--is set to compete with Royal Enfield which rules the segment with a staggering 90 percent market share.

Bajaj Auto which is the world’s largest three-wheeler manufacturer, is based in Pune with plants in Chakan, Waluj, and Pantnagar. It is also India’s largest exporter of motorcycles and 3Ws.

Bajaj Auto, in partnership with global premium motorcycle player Triumph, has launched two premium motorcycles in the Indian market -Triumph Speed 400 and Triumph Scrambler 400.

In a clash of Titans, Bajaj-Triumph and Harley-Hero have priced their beasts at Rs 2.3 lakhs and Rs 2.29 lakhs respectively, in a bid to snatch Royal Enfield's prized market share.

“We have been of the view that the >250cc market may have space for 2-3 players, as consumers will want choices, and currently Royal Enfield occupies an approximately 90 percent market share in the segment,” says Nomura.

Two-wheeler market share analysis

Besides, RE's (Royal Enfield) high gross margin, at around 43 percent (Rs 75,000 per bike), makes the segment attractive for new players, the global brokerage firm explains.

Analysts agree that Bajaj Auto’s new premium motorcycle has been attractively priced.

Citi says the Triumph’s specifications are impressive and the pricing aggressive. It believes that there will be a decent customer response to the bikes. Motilal Oswal Financial Services agrees that the starting price of Rs 2.33 lakhs for the Triumph Speed 400 is considered quite competitive, when compared to its peers.

Even Jefferies echoes a similar view and CLSA feels the Triumph launch looks positive.

“The pricing of the Speed 400 is quite attractive, with only around 15 percent premium to the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350; it is priced similar to the Harley X440,” Nomura says.

Read more | Will Hero and Bajaj eat up Eicher Motors’ lunch?

Triumph Speed 400 will start retail sales in mid-July 2023 and the Rs 2.33 lakh price per unit is the introductory price for first 10,000 bookings, while the Scrambler is slated for retails in October 2023. These bikes will be manufactured by Bajaj Auto at its Chakan Plant with an initial capacity of approximately 5,000 units per month.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services believes that these new products will create significant competition for Royal Enfield, which currently has a monopoly in the over 250cc segment.

The Triumph twins will rival the likes of Royal Enfield Classic 350 (with sales of 26,200 units per month), Hunter 350 (with sales of 15,900 units per month) and newly launched HD X440, according to Motilal Oswal. It adds that the range topping HD X440 is priced at a 21 percent premium to Speed 400, while Royal Enfield Classic 350 Chrome variant is priced at par.

Popular models

Even as Citi estimates a lower impact on the two-wheeler maker’s volumes, this should boost the company’s image as a premium bike player, it points out.

Stock valuation

In the bull case, Morgan Stanley expects Triumph launch to add Rs 466 per share to the stock. The brokerage firm points out that the stock remains a preferred pick in the two-wheeler segment, and is valued at FY25 Price to Earnings of 17 times as against 10-year median of 18 times.

According to Jefferies, the stock is trading at 19 times its FY24 Price to Earnings multiple and 16 times its FY25 Price to Earnings, in comparison to 17 times its long-term average, which implies the valuation is still reasonable. Additionally, the stock also offers a 4 percent dividend yield, it says.

The global brokerage firm sees Bajaj Auto’s volume and Earnings Per Share growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 15 percent and 23 percent, respectively, over FY23-25.

A little dash of salt

There are some things, though, that analysts are taking with a pinch of salt.

Goldman Sachs points out it is looking for more clarity on the progress on domestic two-wheeler market share which is range-bound, and also observing the pace of recovery in export markets, especially Nigeria and Egypt. Additionally, the timing of Bajaj Auto’s push to launch more electric two-wheelers in India is also something to look at, it feels.

Read more | Eicher Motors down third day in a row, investors lose Rs 11,300 crore

For Q4 FY23, exports deteriorated sequentially due to a near standstill in Nigeria because of election-related unrest and demonetisation. Even CLSA has expressed caution over continued pressure in key export markets. It is also watchful of rising competitive intensity in the premium motorcycle segment and increasing lacklustre recovery in the entry level segment.

Despite these concerns, there is a section of the market that believes both domestic and export volumes will recover in FY24 from the low base, driving healthy recovery in earnings in future.

Brokerage recommendations for Bajaj Auto

According to Citi, Bajaj Auto’s presence in India is very limited so dealership expansion will be critical.

The company management has revealed its plans to expand the dealership network from 16 currently to 100 showrooms across 80 cities by the end of FY24.

Regardless, a large part of Bajaj Auto’s India profit pool of premium motorcycle and three-wheelers is vulnerable to a possible disruption from electrification. Yet, the current stock valuation, at 18.3 times and 16.5 times its FY24 and FY25 consolidated EPS, fairly reflects the expected recovery as well as the risk of EVs, explains Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Goldman Sachs says that new Electric Vehicle (EV) & Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) product launches in both two and three wheeler segments is a key catalyst.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.