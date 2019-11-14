Bata India share price jumps 4% after net profit rises 30% at Rs 71cr

Bata India share prices jumped close to 5 percent in the morning session on November 14 after the company had reported consolidated net profit which jumped 30.1 percent at Rs 71.3 crore versus Rs 54.9 crore. Its revenue was up 7.3% at Rs 721.9 crore versus Rs 673 crore YoY.

The company said it would strengthen its presence in the domestic market by adding 500 stores in the next five years, focusing mainly on smaller markets. The company has identified tier II, III and IV cities where it has plans to broaden its sales network through the franchise model, Bata India said in a statement.

Bata has already identified 180 such markets in smaller cities pan-India, where the company is seeking franchise partners to expand its presence beyond metro cities.