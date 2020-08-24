Bata India, SBI & V-Guard could give double-digit returns in 3-4 weeks: Reliance Securities

The Nifty50 has good support at 11,220-11,150 levels being the 20-day average and last week's low, while on the higher side 11,500 will continue to act as strong resistance, Rajeev Srivastava, Chief Business Officer at Reliance Securities, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

edited excerpts:

Q) Last week market closed on a positive note above 11,300 levels on the Nifty. What led to the price action on D-Street?

A) The Nifty50 tested the support range of its 20-day average and witnessed a pullback from lower levels with broader markets recovery in midcaps and smallcaps.

The Nifty50 ended last week up by 1.7 percent while high beta sectors like Realty and PSU Banks gained by 8.2 percent and 4.5 percent respectively. Auto Energy and Metals gained about 3 percent each while Pharma remained flat with a negative bias.

Q) Which are the important levels to track in the coming week based on technicals? Do you think we could retest 11500 levels?

A) The Nifty50 has good support at 11,220-11,150 levels being the 20-day average and last week's low, while on the higher side 11,500 will continue to act as strong resistance.

Bank Nifty would continue to outperform as price formation indicates that declines are being bought and a breakout above 22,500 will give a potential target of 23,200 and 24,000 levels over the next few weeks.

Q) Nifty formed a golden cross on the charts 50-DMA crossing 200-DMA on August 21. What does it tell about the price action, and how should one treat this with other stocks which have recorded golden cross on the charts?

A) One will have to wait for a confirmation of the golden crossover for the next few days with positive price action in index heavyweights as Nifty50 is trading in a range for the past four weeks on a closing basis while midcaps and smallcap indices have gained by 8-10 percent in the same period.

The news flow with respect to the AGR ruling will be important to watch for the next big move for the banking sector which will steer the market from current levels.

Q) Any particular strategy which one could initiate ahead of August F&O expiry?

A) With the derivatives expiry next week we expect the markets to trade volatile with rollover movement in individual sectors and stocks.

There are a lot of stocks that are under the ban in the derivatives segment and it would witness unwinding of the positions.

On the higher side, 11,500 CE strike has the highest OI of 36.9 lakh shares while 11,000 PE strike has OI of 36.6 lakh shares.

One can hedge the portfolio doing a long put butterfly of strikes 11,300/11,100/10,900 by paying a net premium of Rs 25 for the said strategy.

Q) Metals and Realty grabbed D-Street's attention in the week gone by. What led to the price action?

A) Metals continue to see strong traction with a sharp increase in realisations as commodities prices continue to soar higher with dollar index trading near multi-year lows.

There are positive green shoots in the realty sector as the government extends schemes for financing NBFC borrowings and lower interest rates could spur fresh housing demand.

Technically also these sectors are being very high beta so price-performance was sharp after a prolonged breakout from its long-term averages.

Q) Any top 3-5 trading ideas which investors could initiate with a time horizon of 3-4 weeks?

A) Here is a list of top three stocks that could give 13-21 percent return in the next 3-4 weeks:

Bata India: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,306 | Target: Rs 1,480 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,225 | Upside: 13%

The stock has made higher bottoms in the past few weeks trading above its short-term averages confirming the uptrend from current levels.

Stochastic & RSI on weekly charts is also coinciding with our view, as both the indicators are in a bullish mode.

However, in case of a major decline, the multi-month support of Rs 1,215 will continue to work as the key support for the stock.

SBI: Buy | LTP: Rs 198 | Target: Rs 235 | Stop Loss: Rs 182 | Upside 18%

The stock reversed forming double bottom pattern around Rs 180 and later managed to recover partial losses of the week.

We believe the stock will continue its up-move for the short-term, as a rise in Stochastic & RSI from their oversold zone & bull market support area (respectively) is in favor of probable rebound.

On the lower side, its 20-week average will continue to work as a key reversal point.

V-Guard: Buy | LTP: Rs 173 | Target: Rs 210 | Stop Loss: Rs 157 | Upside 21%

It has closed at an eight-week high with strong volumes and is trading above the short term average line for the last couple of weeks.

It has also crossed its 20-week average after a sharp fall and completed its 13-week corrective action from its recent top.

The Relative Strength Index has crossed upwards from its lower band of averages and we expect the stock to outperform from current levels.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.