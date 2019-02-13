Bata India hits 52-week high after December quarter results

Bata India rose over 3 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,235 on the NSE on February 13 after the company registered a strong performance in the December quarter with revenues growing 15.5 percent and operating profit margin (OPM) improving 450 bps.

At 1000 hours, Bata India was trading 3 percent higher at Rs 1,227. It hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,235 on the NSE and an intraday low of Rs 1,198.20.

The strong operational performance pushed the net profit higher by 51.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 103.2 crore, ahead of analysts’ expectation of Rs. 84.1 crore.

“Bata has reported yet another strong quarter on the back of addition of multiple new red-concept stores, renovation of existing stores and refreshed products across categories,” Sharekhan said in a note.

“Gross margins increased 350bps YoY at 58.6 percent, highest since past many quarters. Better product mix and muted input cost have led to this strong gross margin expansion,” it said.