Bata India declines after promoters decide to offload 2.8% stake via block deal

Shares of Bata India Ltd inched lower in early deals on June 1, following the reports that the promoters of the company are expected to offload 36 lakh shares or 2.8 percent stake through a block deal.

While the details of the buyers and sellers are not known, the floor price of the deal has been fixed at Rs 1,750 per share, a 6.8 percent discount from the current market price (CMP), CNBC-TV18 reported on Tuesday. The promoters would raise Rs 630 crore through the deal, which will have a lock-in period of 90 days, it added.

At 9:38am, the stock traded at Rs 1850.30 apiece or 1.46 percent lower on the BSE, while the benchmark Sensex was flat at 55,559.17.

JP Morgan is the banker for the block deal.

The shoemaker had on May 25 reported a two-fold increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 62.96 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 29.47 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Bata India said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations increased 12.77 percent to Rs 665.24 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 589.90 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21. Bata India's total expenses were at Rs 599.39 crore, up 6.29 percent in Q4/FY 2021-22, as against Rs 563.90 crore in the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal.