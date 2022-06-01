English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Bata India declines after promoters decide to offload 2.8% stake via block deal

    The floor price of the deal has been fixed at Rs 1,750 per share, a 6.8 percent discount from the current market price

    Moneycontrol News
    June 01, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST
    Bata India | Representative India

    Bata India | Representative India

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More



    Shares of Bata India Ltd inched lower in early deals on June 1, following the reports that the promoters of the company are expected to offload  36 lakh shares or 2.8 percent stake through a block deal.


    While the details of the buyers and sellers are not known, the floor price of the deal has been fixed at Rs 1,750 per share, a 6.8 percent discount from the current market price (CMP), CNBC-TV18 reported on Tuesday. The promoters would raise Rs 630 crore through the deal, which will have a lock-in period of 90 days, it added.


    At 9:38am, the stock traded at Rs 1850.30 apiece or 1.46 percent lower on the BSE, while the benchmark Sensex was flat at 55,559.17.


    JP Morgan is the banker for the block deal.

    The shoemaker had on May 25 reported a two-fold increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 62.96 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 29.47 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Bata India said in a regulatory filing.

    Its revenue from operations increased 12.77 percent to Rs 665.24 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 589.90 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21. Bata India's total expenses were at Rs 599.39 crore, up 6.29 percent in Q4/FY 2021-22, as against Rs 563.90 crore in the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #block deal #BSE #buzzing stock #markets #Nifty #Sensex #stock
    first published: Jun 1, 2022 09:42 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.