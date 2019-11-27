App
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2019 10:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BASF India share price gains 3% on expansion plans

Shares of BASF India gained 3 percent intraday on November 27 on plans to double capacity at Dahej unit.

"Company plans to double its capacity for polymer dispersions with a new production line at its site in Dahej, Gujarat. Through this investment, the company aims to provide a reliable supply of high-quality dispersion solutions to customers in the fast-growing Indian and South Asian markets," the chemical company said in its filing.

The company had started the production of polymer dispersions in Dahej, Gujarat in October 2014 and currently operates one production line at the plant.

The proposed investment will expand production capacity of dispersions for the construction, coatings, paper and adhesive markets and the enhanced production line will serve growing demand in South Asia, with operations beginning by 2021, BASF said in its BSE filing.

The stock was quoting at Rs 1,000.60, up Rs 12.05, or 1.22 percent on the BSE at 1028 hours IST.

First Published on Nov 27, 2019 10:48 am

tags #BASF India #Buzzing Stocks

