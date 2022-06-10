Base case scenario of a mild recession in US next year: Raghuram Rajan

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has warned that the inflation peak is yet to come, and the Federal Reserve has to do a lot more to control the rise of prices in this inflationary environment.

In an interview with CNBC, Rajan, who is now a professor of finance at the University of Chicago - Booth School of Business, talked about inflation, recession, Federal Reserve, and the recent rate hike announcement by European Central Bank (ECB).

Edited excerpts

On inflationary environment...

There are still some effects of recent oil price increases, which feed into both headline inflation and eventually into the core. We haven't yet seen the peak of inflation. We recently saw economists including Larry Summers say that inflation is understated relative to inflation in the 1980s. The Fed has to do more today than most people think it has to do.

Recession possibility?

Household balance sheets remain strong. The financials markets have come down some and may come down more. If the labor markets develop some slack, as we are already seeing some early signs of layoffs, we can still come out of this with no recession but the base case has to be a mild recession sometime next year. The Fed has to a do a fair amount, but because of resilient balance sheets, it doesn't become a deep one.

ECB decision to raise key rates...

With 8 percent inflation, ECB has very little choice. ECB has no choice in an inflationary situation. With the depreciating Euro, there will be some imported inflation. The ECB has to move at time time.