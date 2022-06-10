English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Base case scenario of a mild recession in US next year: Raghuram Rajan

    In an interview, Rajan talks about inflation, recession, Federal Reserve, and the recent rate hike announcement by European Central Bank (ECB).

    Moneycontrol News
    June 10, 2022 / 04:15 PM IST
    Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan

    Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan

    Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has warned that the inflation peak is yet to come, and the Federal Reserve has to do a lot more to control the rise of prices in this inflationary environment.

    In an interview with CNBC, Rajan, who is now a professor of finance at the University of Chicago - Booth School of Business, talked about inflation, recession, Federal Reserve, and the recent rate hike announcement by European Central Bank (ECB).

    Edited excerpts

    On inflationary environment...

    There are still some effects of recent oil price increases, which feed into both headline inflation and eventually into the core. We haven't yet seen the peak of inflation. We recently saw economists including Larry Summers say that inflation is understated relative to inflation in the 1980s. The Fed has to do more today than most people think it has to do.

    Close

    Related stories

    Recession possibility?

    Household balance sheets remain strong. The financials markets have come down some and may come down more. If the labor markets develop some slack, as we are already seeing some early signs of layoffs, we can still come out of this with no recession but the base case has to be a mild recession sometime next year. The Fed has to a do a fair amount, but because of resilient balance sheets, it doesn't become a deep one.

    ECB decision to raise key rates...

    With 8 percent inflation, ECB has very little choice. ECB has no choice in an inflationary situation. With the depreciating Euro, there will be some imported inflation. The ECB has to move at time time.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Federal Reserve #Raghuram Rajan
    first published: Jun 10, 2022 04:15 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.