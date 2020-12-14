PlusFinancial Times
Basant Maheshwari Wealth Advisers, Valiant Mauritius Partners buy 1.3% stake in Burger King

Burger King India shares made a strong debut on December 14, rising 125 percent to end at an intraday high of Rs 135 on the NSE.

Moneycontrol News
December 14, 2020 / 10:50 PM IST
 
 
Basant Maheshwari Wealth Advisers and Valiant Mauritius Partners Offshore acquired 1.29 percent equity stake in Burger King India, a quick services restaurant chain, via open market transactions on December 14.

Basant Maheshwari Wealth Advisers has bought 24,31,959 equity shares in Burger King (representing 0.63 percent of the total paid-up equity) at Rs 112.79 per share, while Valiant Mauritius Partners Offshore purchased 25 lakh shares at Rs 130.28 per share on the National Stock Exchange, the bulk deals data available on the exchange showed.

Burger King India shares made a strong debut today, rising 125 percent to end at an intraday high of Rs 135 on the NSE. The stock has more than doubled investors' wealth in a short period of time, compared to the issue price of Rs 60 per share.

Among other deals, Everstone Capital Partners II LLC sold 2 lakh shares each in S Chand and Company at Rs 71.43 per share on the NSE and at Rs 71.3 per share on the BSE.

Adani Logistics continued to offload stake in Snowman Logistics, selling further 12,45,956 equity shares in the company at Rs 62.21 per share on the NSE.

TCG Funds Fund 1 acquired further 1,00,500 shares in GG Engineering at Rs 99.5 per share on the BSE. Earlier the fund had bought 1.45 lakh shares in the company on December 2.

Image1714122020
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Burger King India #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Dec 14, 2020 10:50 pm

