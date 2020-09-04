172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|baring-india-pe-offloads-7-36-in-shilpa-medicare-tata-sons-buys-1-in-tata-motors-dvr-5800431.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 09:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Baring India P/E offloads 7.36% in Shilpa Medicare, Tata Sons buys 1% in Tata Motors DVR

Nippon India Mutual Fund was the buyer for some of those shares sold by existing investors

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Baring India Private Equity has offloaded its entire equity stake in Shilpa Medicare, the active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturer, via open market transactions on September 4.

Baring India Private Equity Fund III sold 23.20 lakh shares in Shilpa Medicare at Rs 512.97 per share on the NSE and 36.80 lakh shares at Rs 509.04 per share on the BSE, bulk deals data available on the exchanges showed.

In total, it sold 60 lakh shares (representing 7.36 percent of Shilpa Medicare's total paid-up equity) in the company as of June 30.

Barclays Merchant Bank Singapore also sold 4.5 lakh shares (representing 0.55 percent of its total paid-up equity) at Rs 513.36 per share and Tano Mauritius India FVCI II offloaded 8.5 lakh shares (representing 1.04 percent of its total paid-up equity) at Rs 514.29 per share on the NSE.

Barclays Merchant Bank Singapore held 1.98 percent (16,13,450 shares) and Tano Mauritius India FVCI II 7.58 percent (61,79,506 shares) in Shilpa Medicare as of June 30.

Nippon India Mutual Fund was the buyer for some of those shares sold by existing investors. The fund house acquired 11.25 lakh shares in company at Rs 514.94 per share on the NSE and 10 lakh shares at Rs 515 per share on the BSE. In total, it bought 2.6 percent equity stake in the company.

Among other deals, promoter Tata Sons acquired 53,02,681 shares in Tata Motors DVR 'A' Ordinary (representing 1.04 percent of its total paid-up equity) at Rs 56.02 per share on the NSE.

Rahul Gupta acquired 3,00,200 shares in APL Apollo Tubes at Rs 2,375 per share, whereas Kitara PIIN 1001 sold 5,94,049 shares (representing 2.38 percent of its total paid-up equity) at Rs 2,375.14 per share on the NSE.

Kitara PIIN 1101 held 3.43 percent, or 8.52 lakh shares, in APL Apollo as of June 30.

Perpetuity Health to Wealth Fund sold 1.5 lakh shares in Globus Spirits at Rs 204.14 per share on the NSE.
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 09:07 pm

#APL Apollo Tubes #Buzzing Stocks #Globus Spirits #Market Edge #Shilpa Medicare

