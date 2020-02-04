App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 08:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Baring India offloads Manappuram Finance shares worth over Rs 721cr

Among the buyers were Key Square Master Fund II LP, Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd and Societe Generale, that bought a total of 2.26 crore shares at similar price, valuing the total deal amount at Rs 394.11 crore, the bulk data showed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Baring India on February 4 divested stake worth over Rs 721 crore in Manappuram Finance Ltd through open market transactions. As per the bulk deal data on BSE, Baring India Private Equity Fund II and Baring India Private Equity Fund III offloaded a total of 4,14,60,136 shares at an average price of Rs 174 apiece.

This took the total deal value to over Rs 721.4 crore.

Among the buyers were Key Square Master Fund II LP, Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd and Societe Generale, that bought a total of 2.26 crore shares at similar price, valuing the total deal amount at Rs 394.11 crore, the bulk data showed.

Close

According to the shareholding data for December 2019 quarter, Baring India Private Equity Fund II and Baring India Private Equity Fund III are public shareholders of Manappuram Finance and held 3.12 per cent and 5.64 per cent shares in the firm, respectively.

related news

On the BSE, shares of Manappuram Finance fell 6.32 per cent to Rs 172.55 per scrip on Tuesday.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Feb 4, 2020 08:20 pm

tags #Baring India #Business #Manappuram Finance Ltd #Market news

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.