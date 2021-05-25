Barbeque Nation Hospitality shares settle 19% higher on stellar operational show in Q4

The company on May 24 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.1 crore for the March quarter as against loss of Rs 27 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Barbeque Nation Hospitality settled nearly 19 percent higher at Rs 760.20 apiece on the BSE on May 25, a day after the company reported robust Q4 performance with 128 percent jump year-on-year (YoY) in operating profit to Rs 56. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 767.50.

The company, which runs the popular Barbeque Nation (BBQ) chain of restaurants, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.1 crore for the March quarter as against a loss of Rs 27 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue from operations jumped 19 percent to Rs 226 crore for the quarter from Rs 190 crore in the same quarter last year.

Operating margins were at 24.8 per cent while delivery revenue surged 471 percent to Rs 28 crore.

"The company has developed an integrated digital ecosystem which has proved beneficial during the pandemic. With a new addition of delivery to the dine-in business, the Company has been able to broaden its reach and cater to new customers. Continued focus on investment into the digital platforms has provided the Company with an additional revenue source," the company said in its earnings release.

Barbeque Nation recently got listed at the bourses. The public issue of the casual dining restaurants chain was overall subscribed 5.98 times on March 26, receiving bids for 2.99 crore equity shares against the offer size of 49.99 lakh equity shares.

Commenting on the Q4 performance, Rahul Agrawal, CEO, said:“Barbeque Nation has continued to show its resilience during the pandemic and has registered strong topline growth during the quarter. With the gradual opening of the economy and reopening of our outlets, we saw month on month increase in sales from our dine-in and delivery channels. We continue to focus on building the delivery business which has continued to grow post the recovery of the dine in segment. With these promising signs we expect the delivery segment to grow by 2x in FY22."

Adding, "We continue to cement our position as a leading casual dining

and delivery business with efficient cost optimization,strong cash flow generation, growth in our delivery segment and market penetration strategy. Providing the safest environment for our guests and maintaining employee well-being continues to be our top priority.”

Founded in 2006, Barbeque Nation is one of India’s leading casual dining restaurant chains. It currently owns and operates 147 outlets in India across 77 cities, 4 outlets in the UAE, 1 outlet in Malaysia and 1 outlet in Oman.