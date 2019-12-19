'Banks, telecom & auto are new year picks; Nifty likely to touch 13,900 by Dec 2020'

Banks will continue to do well in 2020. Telecom and auto will be the other interesting sectors to focus in the coming year, Naveen Kulkarni, Head of Research, Reliance Securities, tells Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand in an interview.

Q) What is your outlook for 2020? The year 2019 is ending with gains of 10%. Do you think 2020 will be better?

A) The year 2020 should be the year of revival when we start witnessing a revival in the GDP growth rate. The policy actions taken by the government should start yielding results. The year 2020 will likely be better than 2019 for markets.

A) Our April 2020 target for the Nifty 50 index is 12,800 and December 2020 Nifty50 index target is 13,900. Our December target is based on 19x FY21 Nifty 50 earnings.

A) There are good chances of personal income tax rate being cut but the fiscal challenges for the government are also quite daunting.

The personal tax rate cut will provide a major boost to discretionary consumption and will be a key positive for the markets.

A) Banks will continue to do well in 2020. Apart from banks, telecom and auto will be the other interesting sectors to focus on in 2020.

Telecom is seeing a surge in tariffs and sustainability of that will be critical. Demand revival will mean autos will benefit. The base for the sector is quite low and any revival will mean a very high growth rate and sector re-rating.

A) Top 5 stocks that are attractive buy on dips are: SBI, Axis Bank , Ashok Leyland, Infosys and Bharti Airtel.

A) Investment philosophy will continue to be plays based on economic revival, as they will see maximum delta. Focus on largecap value and quality midcaps will be critical themes for 2020.

A) Yes, growth should start improving and quality mid and smallcaps should outperform the large-cap stocks in 2020.

A) Yes, earnings growth will improve as the base of operating profit is soft, which is very likely to improve in FY21.

A) The year 2019 was a volatile year and stock picking has been a challenge. The biggest lesson from 2019 is that quality management delivers value sustainably over long periods.