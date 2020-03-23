Banks staring at sharp rise in NPAs; bailouts, cut in tax need of the hour: Ajay Srivastava

India's banking sector is going to have a rough road ahead and the disruption caused by COVID-19 may trigger a sharp rise in NPAs for them, said Ajay Srivastava, CEO, Dimensions Corporate Finance Services in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

"We as a market is fully invested in banking. There is no appetite for buying in the bank. The market is staring at 40-50 percent NPAs," he said.

"We are not looking at banks, we are looking at the cascading impact. We are looking at a mass scale default hitting the banking sector in the next 30-90 days. Unless something drastic is done by the government, it is heading that way," he added.

Srivastava said the government and the RBI need to do more in order to keep the engine of the economy up and running.

"I am clueless about what we are waiting for. Indian markets have been sustained by mutual funds by and large and the banking sector is the biggest sector which they are buying in. Nobody wants to buy in the Indian market due to lack of action by the government," he said.

Srivastava also emphasised that forbearances will not help much at this juncture and bailout and stimulus are the demand of time.

"Forbearances won't help much. The small and midcap companies need a line of credit, exemption from taxes and they need the bailouts. Bailing out the banks is not the answer. This is not a game of accounting adjustment, this is a game of keeping the engine of economy running," he said.

According to Srivastava, the most important direction will come from the NPA guideline from the RBI.

"We have to wait and see whether it is going to be a nice and restructuring oriented policy or it is going to be a sledgehammer IBC sell policy because either of the two can change the direction of the market. If anything needs to change, it is the real estate sector. If reality is not changing, then the economy is not going to move. The focus should be on 5-6 real estate stocks," he said.

Addressing the question on SEBI's curbs on short positions in the F&O segment Srivastava said: "Leave the market open it will ensure the discipline in the market. The open market can ensure that shorts are always noticed. It is the economic issue that the market is reacting to. Don't change the rules every day and night. Keep it open and running and you will find a healthy market."