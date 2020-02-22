Banks see rise in slippage, fall in Q3 loan growth; NII & NIM inch up

The December quarter earnings (Q3 earnings) of financials managed to meet expectations in a broader way even as loan growth of banks slowed due to a weak macroeconomic environment.

Net interest margin (NIM) of most large private sector banks remained stable, driven by an improvement in the cost of deposits.

However, banks' shrinking corporate loan growth remained a concern, reflecting the weak macro and the lower utilisation limits by corporates.

Brokerages point out that banks maintained a cautious stance toward wholesale lending, while retail loan growth - excluding auto segment - remained steady.

"Growth in CV/CE remained tepid, and banks have reported an uptick in the delinquency trend in these segments. On the asset quality side, all banks reported an increase in slippages, led by corporate and retail slippages," brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

As per Motilal Oswal, the provision coverage ratio (PCR) ratio has improved as banks continued making healthy provisions to further strengthen the balance sheet.

"In the auto segment, the sentiment turned positive for passenger vehicles (PVs) and tractors, while it still remained subdued for commercial vehicles (CVs) and two-wheelers (2Ws)," said Motilal Oswal.

"In housing finance, players remained cautious in the wholesale segment, but we expect retail growth to remain steady. BAF was cautious on some segments like 2W, SMEs and B2C," the firm added.

As per the estimates of Credit Suisse, private banks’ growth slowed to 12 percent year-on-year (YoY) during the December quarter.

"With public sector utilities' (PSU) loan growth still at 4 percent YoY and NBFC disbursements still not growing, the credit crunch continued," Credit Suisse said.

"Operating performance for private banks remained stable, with pre-provision profit growing 16 percent YoY and operating profit growing 33 percent YoY on moderation in credit costs," it said.

PSU banks (PSBs) also saw operating profit improve this quarter, on strong recoveries, though their PAT remained negative on account of DTA impact for some large banks.

Credit Suisse underscored that the second wave of slippages was visible in Q3, as slippages again jumped to 1.5 percent of loans as both corporate slippage (Dewan) as well as non-corporate (SME and Agri) saw an increase. However, strong IBC-led recoveries were able to partly offset the slippage, and gross non-performing assets (NPA) was stable at 9.2 percent.

As per brokerage firm Centrum Broking, other income of banks during December quarter was a miss as the larger banks saw recovery income being recognised under other heads.

Centrum also highlighted that the large-cap banking universe saw a tepid loan growth as credit expansion was lower for State Bank of India. However, net interest income (NII) and NIM saw an uptick.

The gross NPA and net NPA of banks declined sequentially, driven by higher recoveries and write-offs while PAT rose as provisions were lower and second quarter saw DTA write-offs, Centrum said.

