Banks' risk aversion may worsen COVID-19 crisis; these 40 companies are high liquidity risk

The coronavirus pandemic has led to unprecedented disruption in businesses and the economy at large and it will take a long time to fully recover from its fallout.

The government and the Reserve Bank of India have announced several measures to soften the blow and to keep the economy going.

The most important thing for them is to ensure that there is enough liquidity in the system.

The RBI has cut policy rates so that banks can lend at lower rates. However, experts say high-risk aversion in the banking system is the biggest challenge and if it not addressed, it can worsen the economic crisis caused by the viral outbreak.

"By cutting the repo rate and reverse repo rate, RBI aims to inject more liquidity into the system. However, more importantly, what is needed is to remove the risk-averseness as there is substantial liquidity in the banking sector," said Deepthi Mathew- Economist- Geojit Financial Services.

Sonal Varma, Managing Director and Chief Economist (India and Asia ex-Japan), at Nomura agrees.

"While the room for a further rate cut is still open, just cutting the rate beyond a certain point is not going to help. Incrementally, the focus should be on measures to improve transmission whether it is increasing the HTM (held to maturity) limit, OMO (open market operations) calendar and the SPV (special purpose vehicle) that has been announced for the NBFCs. There are many other sectors that are under stress because of the slowdown. More sector-specific measures are required for an effective transmission," Varma told CNBC-TV18.

Anagha Deodhar, an economist at ICICI Securities, is of the view that banks have been parking huge surplus liquidity with the RBI, even at a very low reverse repo rate due to fear of them turning into bad loans.

"Their reluctance to lend is understandable -- the economic outlook is weak and a lot of their fresh advances could turn bad if the economy takes longer to recover. Hence, addressing their risk- aversion is a very important step in de-clogging credit flow," Deodhar said.

Kotak Securities believes the risks for the financial sector are increasing and the actual impact will be visible only after moratoriums are removed.

"The RBI should focus on the sector-wise solvency risks with more regulatory measures. Liquidity measures such as OMO (open market operation) purchases (possibly a calendar) will need to be announced. If OMOs fail to have the desired outcome, the RBI may decide to monetize part of the overall borrowing," said the brokerage.

Companies are at high liquidity risk

Equirus Securities, in a report on May 25, enlisted 40 companies that are at high liquidity risk.

"We have carried out an exercise to identify companies under our coverage (ex-financials) with potential liquidity risk. Our analysis reveals potential high-risk companies that can need additional liquidity support in the near future," Equirus said.

Equirus pointed out that even after the recent liquidity/fiscal measures taken by the government, banks are hesitant to lend.

"The RBI is absorbing close to $100 billion in the reverse repo; hence, balance-sheet liquidity is even more important. The profit and loss of many companies will be decimated or is being decimated, hence the ability to remain liquid is the key to retain shareholder value," said Equirus.

Equirus has used balance sheet and profit and loss criteria to identify high-risk names. Companies having an FY20 debt/EBITDA ratio of more than 1.7 are under high risk.

"Debt/EBITDA for a majority of leveraged companies are likely to increase in FY21, baring cases where companies have been able to raise funds. We have put some companies with comfortable debt/EBITDA under high risk considering their debtor profile," said Equirus.

Companies such as Apollo Tyres, Shankara Building Products, URL, Sadbhav Engineering, Bluestar, Hindalco, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Jubilant Lifesciences, BPCL, HPCL and Sterlite Technologies featured in the list.

The above-mentioned list does not cover companies from the financial space even as most banks and NBFCs may see a tough time, given the nationwide lockdown and the extended moratorium.

The RBI’s decision to extend the moratorium to August 31 could turn out to be a major negative for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), experts have warned.

