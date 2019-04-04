App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 03:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Banks, realty stocks correct after MPC cuts repo rate by 25 bps, lowers inflation

The Reserve Bank of India sees CPI inflation at 2.4 percent for March quarter 2019, which was revised downward from 2.8 percent earlier.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Banking stocks witnessed profit booking on April 4 after the Monetary Policy Committee cut repo rate by 25 basis points. Realty stocks also erased gains, but auto stocks retained uptrend.

At noon, the Nifty Bank index fell 182 points to 29,912. Yes Bank, RBL Bank, PNB, IndusInd Bank, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra BankBank of Baroda and ICICI Bank declined 0.5-2.5 percent.

"The RBI has adopted a very sensible and pragmatic approach by cutting the repo rate by 25 basis points while keeping the policy stance neutral. It takes cognizance of the likelihood or potential for inflationary pressures emerging from food prices and fuel prices, and also fiscal pressures from the large government borrowing program," Joseph Thomas, Head Research- Emkay Wealth Management told Moneycontrol.

"The liquidity management through OMOs, Repos and also the occasional currency swaps would help a somewhat better propagation of the impact of rate modifications to the lower levels," he added.

related news

The Reserve Bank of India sees CPI inflation at 2.4 percent for March quarter 2019, which was revised downward from 2.8 percent earlier.

The central bank also lowered its forecast for inflation in first half of FY20 to 2.9-3 percent from 3.2-3.4 percent earlier and for second half of FY20 to 3.5-3.8 percent from 3.9 percent earlier.

"If inflation trend continues then we will see one more rate cut by June even though stance remains neutral," Ananth Narayan, the Faculty member at SPJIMR told CNBC-TV18.

"As first quarter inflation undershoot, so it was fair to expect inflation expectations to go down," he added.

However, the RBI reduced its GDP growth forecast for FY20 to 7.2 percent from 7.4 percent earlier. For first half of FY20 also, it revised GDP growth forecast to 6.8-7.1 percent from 7.2-7.4 percent earlier.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 03:09 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Doctor Can Abort Over 20-week Pregnancy to Save Woman's Life Without P ...

Man Beats Wife With Cricket Bat, Strangulates Her With Wire After He S ...

Pakistan Court Issues Notice to Ex-president Zardari for Hiding Assets ...

11-Year Old Girl Writes to Anand Mahindra on Twitter for Imposing Honk ...

Locals to be Consulted on Development Projects in Tribal-Dominated Pal ...

Gujarat Congress MLA Resigns After Ticket Denial, Party Tries to 'Paci ...

Blank Trailer: Sunny Deol's Mystery Thriller is About Suicide Bombing ...

4 BSF Jawans Killed in Encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 855, 93.1 Percent Scre ...

EMIs to come down as RBI lowers repo rate

Read the full text of RBI monetary policy here

Congress just stirred the hornet’s nest with its manifesto

Welfare economics trumps market economics

Stay out, Noida village tells its BJP MP Mahesh Sharma

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty turned volatile after RBI policy ...

Rate-sensitive stocks trade mixed post policy announcement; banks flat ...

Nifty Bank rallies 10% since February monetary policy, analysts see fu ...

RBI Monetary policy: Central Bank cuts GDP forecast to 7.2% from 7.4%

‘Congress manifesto dangerous and unimplementable’: How BJP’s bi ...

Christchurch terror attacks: Accused Brenton Tarrant to face 50 murder ...

Shazam movie review: DC finally realises borrowing the Marvel formula ...

RBI cuts repo by another 25 bps: Central bank’s rate cut spree and t ...

Premier League: Manchester City return to the summit with Cardiff vict ...

How Narendra Modi managed money: A look at the funds disbursed by Cent ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — ...

Samsung phone buying guide (2019): Galaxy S10 to Note 8, best smartpho ...

Heath Ledger and the cinematic legacy to worship on his birthday

Dabangg 3 Exclusive: Salman Khan is hot but the Indore sun is hotter

Game of Thrones 8 Premiere: Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Maisie Willi ...

Ranbir Kapoor poses with Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor for a perfect f ...

Joker Teaser Trailer Review: Joaquin Pheonix skilfully brings the form ...

Karan Johar unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds with mom Hiroo J ...

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: RAW is no Raazi but is definitely not ...

Will Smith checks off dancing in a Bollywood film from his bucket list ...

Parveen Babi Birth Anniversary: When the late actor picked on Amitabh ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.