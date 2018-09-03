Banks may be in focus in September series; Deploy Ratio Call Spread on Bank Nifty

Shubham Agarwal

The stupendous rally of Nifty and Bank Nifty continued in August series as Nifty gained 4.6 percent, while Bank Nifty gained 2.6 percent from expiry to expiry.

After witnessing outstanding performance for the last two expiries, traders have reduced their positions on expiry, as indicated by lower rollovers compared to the last expiry for indices. The Nifty saw a roll of 67 percent compared to 72.89 percent in the last expiry, while Bank Nifty roll was at 65 percent compared to 77.49 percent.

The series saw a stellar performance in pharma, IT and energy sectors with a gain of over 11 percent each. Buying is emerging in stocks like Sun Pharma, Lupin, Dr. Reddy’s etc. in the pharma space.

The beaten-down metal stocks like Hindalco, Tata Steel and Jindal Steel saw short covering drive. Midcap stocks were back in action in the August series. However, after a strong move, there is reluctance among traders to carry forward trade to next series as September series opens up with a relatively lower open interest in certain midcap pockets.

The depreciating rupee and falling crude oil saw selling pressure on OMC stocks while exporting companies like IT and pharma stand to gain.

Tracking the options data for Nifty, we could see a narrowing of the band. Lower-end put writers are forming a base at 11,600 while at higher-end 11,800 and 12,000 are important resistance.

With higher Put open interest at the lower-end indicates support remains strong for a bullish trend.

Bank Nifty is placed very close to its highest Put open interest strike of 28,000 with OI of 8.5 lakh shares providing strong support to the Index.

Higher-end Call writer placed at 28500, keeping the room open on the upside. Volatility Skew, an advanced study of implied volatility curve, that provided a precise reflection of market bullishness in July and August series is further showing strength in the Nifty trend towards 12,000-12,100 level in September series.

The curve is getting mildly flattened but keeping the room open on the upside before expectation of any consolidation to set-in.

Decoding Participant data suggests Foreign Institutional Investors have carried over the net long position of 43,397 contracts in Index Futures.

Even on Index option front, Synthetic long position outpaced Synthetic Short position. The ratio of Synthetic long to Synthetic short is at 1.03.

Bank Nifty has seen a range bound movement in the band of 27,750-28,400 in last 14 trading session.

Many shorts that were created during this period in Bank Nifty and frontline private sector banks saw low roll to September series indicating reluctance to carry forward pessimism.

PSU bank saw a long built-up during this period and faster rollovers create higher initial open interest to start the September series, signifying catch-up in momentum in coming trading sessions.

The reluctance of shorts to carry forward in the index futures and Longs in certain pockets along with Options Open Interest standing makes a case for moderately bullish stance.

To trade this bullish set-up, Ratio Call Spread is recommended in Bank Nifty. Ratio Call Spread is a moderately bullish strategy that aims to make money mainly from time, Delta and low volatility. In this strategy, we Buy 1 lot lower strike Call and sell 2 lots of higher strike Calls.

Maximum profit would be realised if Bank Nifty closes at higher strike level. Placement of strategy in expiry week provides an edge as faster theta decay becomes advantageous.

The author is CEO & Head of Research at Quantsapp Private Limited. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.